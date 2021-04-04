A multi-day mega beer fest where experimental brews are the name of the game

After being put on hold last year due to a certain unpleasantness, Sydney's giant beer, cider and fun festival is back for 2021. It's like Disneyland for beer lovers, so get ready to get sipping.

Sure, it's an opportunity to go on a deep dive with pretty much every local, interstate and a fair few international brewers (we see you, Kiwi cousins in hops). But the serious drawcard of GABS each year involves the roster of never brewed before, never to be seen again beers and ciders made just for the fest. There are 120 different beers and ciders on tap that have been brewed exclusively for the festival, so this is your only chance to try weird and wonderful brews that you'll never again get to enjoy. Things get really creative, and you need to plan your approach with the care small children usually give to determining which showbags get their pocket money at the Easter Show.

There are also masterclasses, roving entertainment, panel discussions, whisky bars, beer hall games and live music, and even a wine bar if you need a rest from malted beverages. And to keep things on an even keel, food trucks and stalls will keep the masses well fed and energised throughout the festivities.

The festival is super popular and sessions sell out, plus if you have a beer-loving posse there are discounts to be had if you buy your tickets in packs.