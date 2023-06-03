GABS Festival

Time Out says

Australia's biggest craft beer, cider and fun festival is back for 2023. People, this is like Disneyland for beer lovers, so it's going to be hops of fun!

Of course the festival is an opportunity to go on a deep dive with pretty much every local, interstate and a fair few international brewers. But the serious drawcard of GABS each year involves the roster of never-brewed-before beers and ciders made just for the fest. There are 120 different beers and ciders on tap that have been brewed exclusively for the festival, so this is your chance to try all sorts of weird and wonderful brews. Things get really creative, and you need to plan your approach with the type of care that small children usually give to determining which showbags get their pocket money at the Easter Show.

The festival also features masterclasses, roving entertainment, a silent disco, beer hall games, eating competitions, an air guitar championship and live music. And to keep things on an even keel, food trucks and stalls will keep the masses well fed and energised throughout the festivities.

In more good news for fans, sessions have been extended to five and a half hours each, so there will be more time than ever to get around to the 60-plus pop-up bars and all the activations.

Tickets go on sale from 3pm on 03/03/23. The festival is popular and sells out, so make sure you get in quick to avoid beer FOMO. And if you buy tickets before the end of March, you'll receive four entries to win a trip for two to the Sunshine Coast. Cheers to that!

Looking for a brew to drink right now? Here's our guide to the best craft breweries in Sydney.