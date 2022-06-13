Time Out says

Calling all party-people who want to cut loose this long weekend, Sydney’s jazziest disco diner and late-night haunt – Hotel Harry’s (also known as Harpoon Harry's, or *just* Harry's), is throwing a fairly massive party across the whole entire weekend, with tunes pumping all day from Friday to Monday.

We’re sure old mate Liz would properly love it.

Coined ‘Harry’s House Party’, the festivities will kick off on Friday, June 10 at 11:30am, with an assortment of colourful house and techno DJ sets taking the stage on both Friday and Saturday until the wee hour of 3am. This weekender will be headlined by special guest DJ James Pepper, who is returning to Sydney after a European tour to perform an intimate show to only 200 lucky people in Harry’s Lounge. On top of this appearance, attendees can expect to be surprised by guest DJs and music acts, with this house party designed with maximum electricity and maximum good times at the very heart of it.

Grab your mates and/or your dates, and head down to Hotel Harry’s in Surry Hills from 11:30am on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with the party going until late on Sunday and Monday nights. Entry is free.

