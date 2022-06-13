Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Harry's House Party

  • Bars
  • Harry's, Surry Hills
People dance to a DJ set at Hotel Harry's
Photograph: Supplied
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Harry's is throwing a massive house party for the long weekend

Calling all party-people who want to cut loose this long weekend, Sydney’s jazziest disco diner and late-night haunt – Hotel Harry’s (also known as Harpoon Harry's, or *just* Harry's), is throwing a fairly massive party across the whole entire weekend, with tunes pumping all day from Friday to Monday. 

We’re sure old mate Liz would properly love it. 

Coined ‘Harry’s House Party’, the festivities will kick off on Friday, June 10 at 11:30am, with an assortment of colourful house and techno DJ sets taking the stage on both Friday and Saturday until the wee hour of 3am. This weekender will be headlined by special guest DJ James Pepper, who is returning to Sydney after a European tour to perform an intimate show to only 200 lucky people in Harry’s Lounge. On top of this appearance, attendees can expect to be surprised by guest DJs and music acts, with this house party designed with maximum electricity and maximum good times at the very heart of it. 

Grab your mates and/or your dates, and head down to Hotel Harry’s in Surry Hills from 11:30am on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with the party going until late on Sunday and Monday nights. Entry is free. 

Keen to keep dancing? Check out our list of the best parties in Sydney that are happening this long weekend.

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
hotelharry.com.au/
Address:
Harry's
40-44 Wentworth Ave
Surry Hills
2000
Contact:
www.hotelharry.com.au
02 8262 8800
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 11.30am-10pm; Fri, Sat 11.30am-11pm

Dates and times

11:30 amHarry's Free
11:30 amHarry's Free
11:30 amHarry's Free
11:30 amHarry's Free
Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.