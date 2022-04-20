Where to party in Sydney this weekend

YCK Intersections is a six-week festival in the buzzing precinct of small bars of the Sydney CBD, taking place in April and May and celebrating the return of life to the city. As a centrepiece to the festivities there’ll be a three-day activation in Barrack Street – the historic pedestrianised street west of Martin Place – called Master the Art, April 22-24. Expect a program of 90-minute food and drink masterclasses by day, and three nights of live music concerts by night. Learn to make cocktails and shuck oysters, kick back to a curated line up of cutting-edge Australian music, and then head out to explore some of the excellent local bars in the YCK Laneways area. Each class or concert is $60. Do two masterclasses for $100 or all three masterclasses in one day for $140. YCK Intersections is proudly funded by the NSW Government and supported by Time Out and Bacardi-Martini, with hero brands Patrón Tequila, Grey Goose Vodka, Bombay Sapphire and Bacardi Rum. Here’s a rundown of the Master the Art program: FRIDAY Indie Music Showcase When: Fri Apr 22, 6-10pmWhere: Barrack Street, SydneyCost: $60ppGet tickets here Help launch the weekend with some masters of the art of indie rock and pop. Alternative pop songstress Wafia is your headliner, with support from singer and TikTok sensation Ūla, lovable ‘Slow’ crooner Hauskey, and local singer-songwriter Little Green. SATURDAY Maybe Sammy: Art of the Martini When: Sat Apr 23, noon-1.30pmWhere: Barrack Street, SydneyCost: $60ppGet tick