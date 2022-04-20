Sydney
DJs gets the crowd dancing at Deja Vu at Universal
Photograph: Supplied/Deja Vu

Where to party in Sydney this weekend

From Friday dancefloors to Sunday sessions, this is where to get your groove on, all weekend long

Alannah Maher
Written by
& Maya Skidmore
Bust a groove, break a shape, throw on a lash and dust off your glad rags, because these are the very best parties where you can strut your stuff in the Harbour City.

Need a post-boogie feed? Here's where to find Sydney's best late-night eats.

Where the party at?

YCK Intersections: Master the Art
Photograph: Supplie

YCK Intersections: Master the Art

  • Nightlife
  • Sydney

YCK Intersections is a six-week festival in the buzzing precinct of small bars of the Sydney CBD, taking place in April and May and celebrating the return of life to the city. As a centrepiece to the festivities there’ll be a three-day activation in Barrack Street – the historic pedestrianised street west of Martin Place – called Master the Art, April 22-24. Expect a program of 90-minute food and drink masterclasses by day, and three nights of live music concerts by night. Learn to make cocktails and shuck oysters, kick back to a curated line up of cutting-edge Australian music, and then head out to explore some of the excellent local bars in the YCK Laneways area. Each class or concert is $60. Do two masterclasses for $100 or all three masterclasses in one day for $140. YCK Intersections is proudly funded by the NSW Government and supported by Time Out and Bacardi-Martini, with hero brands Patrón Tequila, Grey Goose Vodka, Bombay Sapphire and Bacardi Rum. Here’s a rundown of the Master the Art program: FRIDAY  Indie Music Showcase When: Fri Apr 22, 6-10pmWhere: Barrack Street, SydneyCost: $60ppGet tickets here Help launch the weekend with some masters of the art of indie rock and pop. Alternative pop songstress Wafia is your headliner, with support from singer and TikTok sensation Ūla, lovable ‘Slow’ crooner Hauskey, and local singer-songwriter Little Green. SATURDAY Maybe Sammy: Art of the Martini When: Sat Apr 23, noon-1.30pmWhere: Barrack Street, SydneyCost: $60ppGet tick

Buy ticket
Blueprint Saturdays at Kings Cross Hotel
Photograph: Supplied/Kings Cross Hotel

Blueprint Saturdays at Kings Cross Hotel

  • Nightlife
  • Potts Point

If you like submerging yourself in the melodic and hypnotising tones of techno, deep house and disco, you should probably give some thought to taking your sweet self to the iconic Kings Cross Hotel in Potts Point on Saturday night for their 12-hour dance party that features a colourful DJ lineup. This multi-room, multi-sound extravaganza starts off on the historic Kings Cross rooftop at 3pm, with the party spilling over into three different rooms and going until 3am. They say good things come in threes, and we reckon that a Saturday night spent out at Kings Cross is no exception.  Blueprint Saturdays’ tickets are $27 each, and you can buy them here, while you can also geeze their weekly set lineups here. 

Homemade Saturdays at Home
Photograph: Supplied/Home the Venue

Homemade Saturdays at Home

  • Nightlife
  • Darling Harbour

Some Saturday nights call exclusively for a motley cocktail of dance, hip hop, house, R'n'B, EDM and hard party tunes – which is where Cockle Bay’s very own Home Bar’s Saturday night event Homemade Saturdays comes into play. If you are down with whatever kind of beat, as long as you can move your feet, take yourself to Home every Saturday for an electric party experience overlooking the water.  Tickets range from $11-$40, with a big list of add-ons available, including getting your very own VIP suite, fit for only the biggest ballers. Doors open at 8pm, and you can buy tickets here. 

Buy ticket
MARY’s World Tour (of Sydney)
Photograph: Supplied

MARY’s World Tour (of Sydney)

  • Nightlife
  • Erskineville

One of Melbourne’s most infamous queer parties is finally making its Sydney debut so bust out the sequins, throw on a lash and break a few shapes because MARY is here. Bringing their disco beats to the Impy as part of Honcho Disko’s month-long takeover of the venue, DJs Sugar Plump Fairy and Mr Weir, plus special guest Matt Vaughan – aka Loose Ends – will be at the decks spinning this self-described ‘gay ass disco’s’ mix of glitter ball floor fillers and house delights. Hostess with the mostest Firefox will be on duty to keep the party vibes at a high, and as per MARY's legendary Melbourne outings, you can expect some extra sparkle and spectacle courtesy of surprise performances during the night.  Tickets are $30 and proof of vaccination is a mandatory condition of entry. All queers and their lovely mates are welcome: BYO dignity (but don’t expect to leave with it).

Buy ticket
Déjà Vu at Universal
Photograph: Supplied/Deja Vu

Déjà Vu at Universal

  • Nightlife
  • Darlinghurst

As the name suggests, Déjà Vu is Fame Friday’s cosmic twin, greeting you from another, harder dimension. On Saturdays, the shirts come off and the music gets more intense. Taking place in the exact same venue on Oxford Street’s ‘Pink Mile’, this weekend dance party turns up the untz untz and takes glittery, lazer-spliced flight every Saturday night, with the party pumping from 9.30pm until 7am. Dance with iconic DJs spinning tribal, house and circuit beats and mind-bending performers in a LGBTQIA+ safe space that will make your weekend one to remember.  Doors open at 9pm, and entry is $25 on arrival.  Stay updated on their Instagram and Facebook pages.   

Poof Doof at the Ivy
Photograph: Supplied/Poof Doof

Poof Doof at the Ivy

  • Nightlife
  • Sydney

The Ivy houses many worlds, but the most rainbowed and glittery of these worlds is undoubtedly the East Coast renowned Poof Doof. Kicking off every Saturday night (without fail) this dance party to end all dance parties has coined itself “the neon gem in Sydney’s queer crown” and we couldn’t agree more. Open from 10pm to 5am, this brightly hued, double level paradise brings you a house and techno room, as well as a ravin’ dance floor playing only the poppiest of hits. The lineup always features the best local and international queer DJs as well as fierce drag acts and performers. Special editions have even seen the likes of the Veronicas, Delta Goodrem and Courtney Act taking to the Poof Doof stage.  If you book a ticket online, you can snag yourself a rainbow hour deal that will give you comprehensive drinks access from 10-11pm. Entry, whether it is rainbow or bought on the door is $30, all night long. 

Buy ticket
Morning Glory at Home
Photograph: Supplied/Morning Glory

Morning Glory at Home

  • Nightlife
  • Darling Harbour

Sunday ain’t always the Lord’s day in Sydneytown, and that’s mostly because of the fact that this insane kickon party event exists on Home’s rooftop in the witching hours when the rest of the city is asleep. Morning Glory is a Sunday morning afterparty that runs from 5am at Cockle Bay Wharf for all the revellers who aren’t willing to begin a kebab-heavy home slog just yet. Awash with tropical red bulls and party bops more caffeinated than any hard macchiato, this kickon is definitely more stimulating than sitting in a stranger’s living room at dawn with cold Maccas chips on your lap.  You can grab yourself a ticket from $27 here, or try your luck at the door (on the morning).   

Buy ticket
Sydney's best dancefloors

77
Photograph: Supplied/Club 77

77

  • Clubs
  • Darlinghurst
  • price 1 of 4

This subterranean William street club has a long legacy of day and night parties to rival any of its Continental counterparts. The Berlin-inspired den regularly host nights with Motorik and local selectors. Also the later you head here, the better. 

Oxford Art Factory
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Oxford Art Factory

  • Bars
  • Darlinghurst

Sydney’s much loved mid-sized live music venue doubles up as an awesome after-party when gigs conclude. The Gallery bar is usually free, while ticketed events go off in the main bar.

Universal
Photograph: Universal/Ann-Marie Calihanna

Universal

  • Gay and lesbian
  • Darlinghurst

This hot spot on the 'Pink Mile' of Oxford Street promises pumping tunes and five nights of drag performances every week, with lines often sprawling down the street. Upstairs on Friday and Saturday nights in the former Midnight Shift club, dance parties Fame Fridays and Déjà Vu kick off after drag and dine experience Premiere packs up. 

The Imperial Hotel
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Imperial Hotel

  • Bars
  • Erskineville
  • price 1 of 4

The basement at Erskineville's LGBTQIA+ haven has got enough sweat and grind about it to make it feel like it deserves to be underground. And the best part is the music. It’s loud, and proud and so early '00s awful that it’s intoxicating. The basement also hosts regular parties from some of Sydney’s best queer collectives: Honcho Disko, Heaps Gay and Girlthing. Between underground affairs, you can have a sip and a bop while drag queens and other fab performers twirl in the ground floor bar.

Ivy
Photograph: Merivale/Jordan Munns

Ivy

  • Bars
  • Sydney

Merivale’s multi-level, multi-venue super-club wiht its own pool is a Sydney entertainment Leviathan, there’s no denying it. On Friday nights it plays host to one of the biggest new club nights to land in Sydney in years. WAO at Ivy is a huge new clubbing experience, blowing up every Friday night. Expect some of Sydney’s best DJs, pyros, live performers and a vibe that is as good as it gets. 

Hotel Harry

Hotel Harry

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

Harry’s snack game is strong – and what better way to work of fried chicken wings than with a post-dinner dance off. The lounge upstairs goes off with DJs from 10pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

Home
Photograph: Supplied/Home the Venue

Home

  • Clubs
  • Darling Harbour

Located in Cockle Bay, this large three-storey nightclub with Harbour views attracts locals and tourists alike for mainstream house music and occassional local live music. For the ultimate kick-on party, Morning Glory starts from 5am every Sunday. 

The Oxford Tavern
Photograph: Supplied/The Oxford Tavern

The Oxford Tavern

  • Bars
  • Petersham
  • price 1 of 4

There may be a lot less jelly and nudity all round at this Petersham joint, but the spirit of the former topless bar lingers in the poles built into the bar. Every Saturday night, resident big time DJs The Dollar Bin Darlings & the Bottom Dollar Buddies are spinning house and disco tunes for Hot to Tot. The Oxford Tavern might have put its shirt back on, but it’s still a loose collar kind of joint where good times are the whole point.

