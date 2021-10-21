A tropicana themed bar hits this Marrickville brewery rooftop

Time Out Says

Sydney can't get enough of rooftop bars. And we can't get enough of breweries. So it was only a matter of time before one of Marrickville's most beloved craft beer purveyors bit the bullet and brought this love affair full circle. Enter: Marrickville Springs, the '80s tropicana resort-style bar atop Philter Brewing in Sydney's inner west. Opening on Friday October 22, the airy sky-high bar is pretty in pink, with warm wooden bench seating and tropical plants galore.

Blue skies, white breeze blocks and pastel tiles evoke Palm Springs, but the space is very much a shout out to its Marrickville home. A mural by local artist Mielo and the custom neon behind the bar feature bin chickens and palm trees. “The ibis was a given, nothing says Marrickville like a picnic pirate, but the palm trees are a shout out to the area, too," says Stef Constantoulas, sales and marketing director. "The neighbourhood palms are pretty iconic. We’ve gone for a Marrickvillana theme!”

Beers, of course, will come from the brewery and taproom downstairs, while a tidy list of Aussie wines and classic cocktails by local legends Jacoby's will bring that Del Boca Vista vibe to the heart of the industrial area. As for food, you can expect '90s-style cheese boards and that retro dinner party classic, the prawn cocktail.