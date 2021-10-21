Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Marrickville Springs

  • Bars
  • Prospect
  1. A pink and white bar with hanging plants and palm trees
    Photograph: Supplied/Philter Brewing
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. A neon sign reads Marrickville Springs with a palm tree in the centre
    Photograph: Supplied/Philter Brewing
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. A pink and white bar with hanging plants and palm trees
    Photograph: Supplied/Philter Brewing
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. A pink shaken cocktail garnished with a flamingo on a white counter with beer taps in the background
    Photograph: Supplied/Philter Brewing
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out Says

A tropicana themed bar hits this Marrickville brewery rooftop

Sydney can't get enough of rooftop bars. And we can't get enough of breweries. So it was only a matter of time before one of Marrickville's most beloved craft beer purveyors bit the bullet and brought this love affair full circle. Enter: Marrickville Springs, the '80s tropicana resort-style bar atop Philter Brewing in Sydney's inner west. Opening on Friday October 22, the airy sky-high bar is pretty in pink, with warm wooden bench seating and tropical plants galore.

Blue skies, white breeze blocks and pastel tiles evoke Palm Springs, but the space is very much a shout out to its Marrickville home. A mural by local artist Mielo and the custom neon behind the bar feature bin chickens and palm trees. “The ibis was a given, nothing says Marrickville like a picnic pirate, but the palm trees are a shout out to the area, too," says Stef Constantoulas, sales and marketing director. "The neighbourhood palms are pretty iconic. We’ve gone for a Marrickvillana theme!”

Beers, of course, will come from the brewery and taproom downstairs, while a tidy list of Aussie wines and classic cocktails by local legends Jacoby's will bring that Del Boca Vista vibe to the heart of the industrial area. As for food, you can expect '90s-style cheese boards and that retro dinner party classic, the prawn cocktail.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
92-98
Sydenham Road
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Contact:
www.philterbrewing.com/bar-restaurant
02 9199 9655
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Wed-Thu, 5-10pm; Fri-Sat, 11am-11pm; Sun, 11am-6pm
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.