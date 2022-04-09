RaRa Nights

Time Out says

Take your tongue to Tokyo with these culinary collabs taking inspo from Four Pillars' latest gin

Heads-up Japanophiles, a little taste of Tokyo is headed to Surry Hills. To celebrate the release of its new Fresh Yuzu Gin, Four Pillars is teaming up with the noodle whisperers at RaRa Ramen for two nights of bespoke cocktails and Japanese snacks at the Gin Lab.

Tuck into karaage with melted cheese, spicy pork or vegan mince mazemen and seasonal pickles, and if you’re peckish for something sweet, there will be limited edition yuzu gin lamingtons available throughout April. Created by the team at Tokyo Lamington, it's a confection fuzing yuzu jelly and vanilla cream, sandwiched between layers of yuzu G&T sponge, dipped in white chocolate and dusted with candied yuzu skin and coconut.

And of course there will be cocktails, including a Cosmopoli-gin, a Yuzu Gin Fizz and a Yuzu Drop Martini, all riffing on classic mixes with a fresh perspective. Be sure to pick up a bottle of Fresh Yuzu Gin at the Four Pillars store so you can add these spritely Japanese flavours to your own drinks cart.

Head to the Four Pillars website here to book a table.