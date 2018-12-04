It’s nowhere near the beach, but it’s got silly cocktails, sour beers, and neighbourly vibes

For a long time, this corner building in Redfern was known for one thing, and one thing only – housing the extremely weird Grill King. It hit the four quadrants of the fast food world: burgers, pizzas, kebabs and fried chicken and closed its doors sometime in 2016. Then along comes two former Cliff Dive bartenders (Yannick Maslard and Geoff Spruce) who snag the keys to the empty venue, strip back the walls and floors, and fill it with plants.

The result is the Redfern Surf Club, and what it lacks in water views and a sea breeze it makes up with verdant indoor ferns and easy access to drinks. It’s more concerned with channeling the neighbourly feels of a typical surf club, rather than strictly conforming to the boogie-board-and-sand aesthetic (though there is a wall-mounted surfboard en route to the bathrooms).

On a late Sunday afternoon, it’s chipper vibes all round. Sunlight streams through the windows, and when evening falls, a neon green-and-purple light, fashioned into the shape of a palm tree, switches on. Young groups gather around booths and the pool table-slash-trophy-room, and a solo drinker is perched on one of the handsome olive-green stool along the bar, taking advice from the affable bartenders.

The drawcard here is the cocktails cans, aka cha-chunkers: pierce a large hole in the top of a tin of fizzy drink, up-end a mini bottle of spirits (the kind you’ll find in a hotel bar fridge), and add an OTT garnish. There’s something about the Passiona of the Christ – a Passiona can with passionfruit pulp, vanilla, vodka, and a rainbow paper-peacock on top – that screams first-year-undergrad – it’s very sweet, very boozy, and very fun.

Less intense is the Paloma, with tequila and grapefruit juice, plus San Pellegrino grapefruit soda. The bitter-sour citrus tempers the sugar levels somewhat, but watch out for that tequila – it’ll creep up on you through a carbonated-soda haze.

There’s a short-and-sweet list of un-canned cocktails and wines (house drops are available by the carafe), and craft beers for flavour adventures. There’s reliable IPAs and lagers from Young Henrys, Yulli’s Brews (their beers are vegan) and Tasmania’s Moo Brew, but the rising popularity of sour ales means you have a princely five beers grouped under the “Weird” menu subheading (the Wayward Sourpuss raspberry number is highly recommended).

The bar staff faithfully keep us topped up with complimentary bowls of spiced-popcorn, but you’ll need to head to nearby Regent or Redfern Streets for serious refueling. They’re also happy for patrons to order-in food for the minute – in the near future, they’ll have a food menu. Rumour has it it’ll be tacos, a reliable hand-held bar-friendly snack that even the Grill King himself would approve of.