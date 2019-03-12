One of the world's most celebrated cocktail bartenders has opened a bookings only bar in Surry Hills

Scout London is the storied cocktail bar from Matt Whiley, and he has decided to bring his booze-based alchemy to the Antipodes to open Scout Sydney inside the Dolphin Hotel. You'll need to book to secure a two-hour seating at Scout Sydney on the top floor of the hotel where Whiley is at the helm of a flavour laboratory mixing orange “wine” made with fermented orange, mandarin and cumquat that gets aged in oak barrels.

They also roast, juice and ferment bananas with wattleseed and macadamia for a fruit wine that sounds like a distant cousin of banana bread and a smoothie. Even when you order something stock standard here, like a vodka soda, you'd be foolish to expect a textbook libation - you come here for the creativity and Willy Wonkaesque approach to flavours that will ensure you get strawberry gum vodka and green ant soda (exactly what is sounds like).

If you prefer your incense on the inside why not order a sandlewood Old Fashioned made with the fragrant wood and quandong, or an Espresso Martini that gets a bit spicy and nutritious with pepperberry vodka, banana and dates.