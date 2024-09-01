The name of the game at Art Syndicate is cool art and an even cooler drinks menu. That's because every single drop being served in this little watering hole on Bourke Street in Surry Hills is exclusively from this state. So you can sip on low-mile drops that have only travelled from as far as NSW’s borders and support local producers at the same time. How good is that?

This theme extends to the spirits and beer as well, with some real local favourites making an appearance on the line-up, like The Rocks’ Hickson House Distilling Co, and Manly Spirits Co. Feel like a beer? You can get your liquid gold in the form of Alexandria’s Yulli's Brews or Willie the Boatman’s good stuff straight from St Peters.

Pair your booze with focaccia and house-made balsamic glaze, kimchi toasties or soya chips (with the first serve on the house, it’s really hard to say no).

Certified sommelier and co-owner Lisa Guenther Strauss brings eight years of experience to the table (well, bar top) with previous stints at Mimi’s, The Charles Brasserie and Bar and Sake. She’s been working with NSW makers, vineyard owners and producers to create a space fit for collaboration and social gatherings.

One of the funkiest parts about the Art Syndicate is that all the vintage artwork, prints and posters you see lining the walls are up for sale. Be transported to a time when advertisements for Campari, Chanel No. 5 and the Godzilla movie all had the same retro-chic pop art thing going on.

This section of the Art Syndicate was opened by Lisa’s partner in crime, Saxon Strauss, back in 2020, who has a curation background in exhibitions for international artists like Badiucao. So yeah, we reckon you should drop by and see the space. Though, watch yourself after a couple of wines, or it might end up being one expensive night out. But hey, while a hangover you may regret, an Andy Warhol print purchase, you will not.

