The best places to watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under' in Sydney
Cheer on Sydney's first Ru girls at these top viewing parties around town
Hold onto your boas, babe, because it’s finally time to say ‘G’day’ and ‘Shantay’ to the first Antipodean series of the reality TV megahit that has made drag fans of literally millions of people worldwide.
And it’s about damn time – Sydney has a proud pedigree of drag excellence going back decades. Long before Mama Ru made megastars of her legendary children on screen, fabulous drag queens were kicking up their heels in queer bars and pubs across Sydney. So where better to watch the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under than in those very same haunts where Sydney’s rich drag culture was forged?
We’ve selected the very best viewing parties across the city, where you can not only marvel at our fabulous Aussie drag stars on screen, but you can also see many of them in the flesh. Can we get an amen up in here?
Start your engines, cobber!
The Imperial Hotel
Every Saturday, the latest episode will be streamed to the basement bar in the presence of Drag Race Down Under contestant (and resident Imperial queen) Etcetera Etcetera. Doors open at 5pm, and entry is absolutely free, although capacity limits apply, so arrive early to snag your seat.
Universal
Hosted by the she-larious drag talent Vybe, Oxford Street’s hottest party spot will be hosting weekly viewing parties in the ground floor bar from 6.30pm. Guests can kick back and kiki with local drag queens and expect more than a few cameos from some of the Drag Race Down Under cast, including the ever-fabulous Coco Jumbo.
Ginger's
Every Saturday night from 6.30pm, Drag Race fans can watch the latest ep at the first floor cocktail lounge of the Oxford Hotel. Proceedings will be hosted by Tora Hymen and a gaggle of other local talents, but the biggest draw has to be the after party, where Ru gurls Coco Jumbo, Maxi Shield and Carmen Geddit will be performing throughout the night.
Stonewall Hotel
The most famous gay bar on the Oxford Street strip is where many of the stars of Australia’s Drag Race first cut their teeth and batted their lashes. So of course, there’s a weekly viewing party hosted by one of its talented resident queens, including local legend Mini Cooper. Doors open from 6pm.
Shantay, they stay!
Meet the Sydney stars of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under'
After years of rumours and speculation, RuPaul's Drag Race – the unstoppable and multi Emmy-winning reality TV show that has taken the world by storm – is finally coming Down Under. A gaggle of Sydney's finest queens are joining the cast along with performers from around Australia and New Zealand, and we met them to find out how these talented ladies tick.