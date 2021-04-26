Meet the Sydney stars of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under'

This self-proclaimed ‘glamour bug’ has been doing drag as a full-time professional for three years, but the first time she put on a set of lashes and heels and went out to a club was five years ago. This queen started drag as a way to make friends and express their gender, and they use to rock up to clubs in a daggy cockroach costume – hence the inspiration for the elevated 'roach eleganza of their entrance look.

What do you bring to the competition?

The fact that as a trans nonbinary person I am part of this season is important to me, and something that I’m really proud to speak up about.

Who and what are your drag influences?

I would say the ’40s and ’50s and anywhere in that golden era of Hollywood. I'm also very influenced by a lot of fashion designers like Mugler and Yves Saint Laurent – especially what they were doing in collaboration with Salvador Dali. I mean, I'm a film school graduate, my mind works in ways of wide-sweeping cultural references, not typically popstars. I'm definitely not a “popstar queen”, I'm not inspired by the Beyonces and the Britneys and that kind of thing. For me, it's definitely about history, art and culture and kind of reinterpreting it for myself.

What is the most fierce thing you’ve done in drag?

I rode a camel once out near Uluru in drag, and I’ve eaten a lot of strange things on stage.

What can you tell us about your Drag Race experience?

To be part of an experience where we get to put Australian drag on the world stage was really, really special, and I felt that the whole time. We were kind of setting the precedent for what was going to be what the world saw for their first reference since Priscilla. Other than like Courtney Act, this is the world's first big chunk of what Australian drag culture is really like.

Who are the local queens you think people should be watching?

Danni Issues and Cherry Kills, also drag king Marlena Dali and draglesque performer Mama Medusa.

Where do you think people should be going to see drag in Sydney?

Definitely my home venue, the Imperial Hotel in Erskineville. It is an iconic space in Sydney, not only for the history and being part of Priscilla, but also because it's the one place where you can see so many different types of drag under one roof. I think Universal on Oxford Street is doing some really cool things. Also community-led parties like Heaps Gay and Canned Fruit – they showcase queer artists in inclusive spaces that feel safe.

What’s your Insta handle? @etceteraetcetera