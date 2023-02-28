The best pubs near the SCG and Allianz Stadium

It may not look like much from the outside but this old pub right on Central is the perfect stop for pre-match bevvies on your way to the stadium. This pub has a rooftop bar open on Thursdays and Fridays from noon, ten-dollar weekday lunches and a two-hour happy hour, Monday to Thursday from 5-7pm. And if you're feeling peckish, grab a serve of Aurora's much loved flour dusted halloumi chips, or two.
Whether you're a local or a visitor from out of town, nothing beats popping in for a frothy and a feed to get you fuelled up for the footy or cricket. For those heading to the game at either the SCG or Allianz from Central or Surry Hills, we've rounded up the best pubs along the route to get your pre-game on. So check out these pubs and do your team a solid by mustering up all the energy you can to cheer them on until that final siren sounds.