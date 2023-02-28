Sydney
The best pubs near the SCG and Allianz Stadium

Heading to the game from Central Station? Here are some of the best spots for a quick frothy before the next game

Written by
Jasmine Lopez
Whether you're a local or a visitor from out of town, nothing beats popping in for a frothy and a feed to get you fuelled up for the footy or cricket. For those heading to the game at either the SCG or Allianz from Central or Surry Hills, we've rounded up the best pubs along the route to get your pre-game on. So check out these pubs and do your team a solid by mustering up all the energy you can to cheer them on until that final siren sounds.

Pubs between Central and the SCG or Allianz Stadium

Aurora Hotel

Aurora Hotel

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

It may not look like much from the outside but this old pub right on Central is the perfect stop for pre-match bevvies on your way to the stadium. This pub has a rooftop bar open on Thursdays and Fridays from noon, ten-dollar weekday lunches and a two-hour happy hour, Monday to Thursday from 5-7pm. And if you're feeling peckish, grab a serve of Aurora's much loved flour dusted halloumi chips, or two.

Strawberry Hills Hotel
Photograph: Daniel Boud

Strawberry Hills Hotel

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

Once a wizened watering hole for elderly gents and gig-goers spilling over from the nearby Gaelic Club, this Surry Hills favourite has been rebirthed as a hipster hideaway following a snazzy refurbishment. The drinks are cheap and the food is genuine in its attempt to recreate old-fashioned pub classics like smoky pork ribs and duck confit. Take it from us, Strawberry Hills will make sure you get to that game with a full belly. 

Captain Cook Hotel - Paddington

Captain Cook Hotel - Paddington

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Moore Park

Captain Cook Hotel is just a short walk to the SCG, and its no ordinary pub. They’ve put the finishing touches on recent renovations and suddenly there’s craft beer on tap, gigs in the band room and an outdoor courtyard under the shade of two fig trees – complete with white picket fence, so head on over and pre-game in style. 

Dove and Olive
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Dove and Olive

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

We all know that a lot of Sydney’s pubs play a single trump – tender steak, good times trivia, clean beer, golden schnitzel – but it’s a truly special boozer that can show a full and winning hand. Dove and Olive is that place. The hefty parmigiana could see you through the whole footy or cricket game without needing a single snack at half-time. 

Shakespeare Hotel

Shakespeare Hotel

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

For decades, this old pub has been working the same formula of hearty food, cheap drinks and old brown tiles that can be hosed down if need be – when you’re onto a good thing, why mess with the recipe? The Shakespeare Hotel does some of the most reliable pub food and drinks around, and it could be the perfect safe haven before you head into those bustling crowds at the SCG. 

Trinity Bar

Trinity Bar

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

The Trinity is the local watering hole in Surry Hills, where you can round up the troops, settle in at the beer garden, and get a pint of stout and a beef and Guinness pot pie before the big game.

Clock Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

Clock Hotel

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

The Clock aims to be most of the things to most of the people and it does this so commendably. This regal two-storey hotel occupies a commanding position on Surry Hills’ Crown Street and a well-earned place in our list. You’ll find an extensive collection of clocks in the downstairs front bar, most of which don’t keep good time, as well as big crowds hoeing into pizzas and other pub staples like fish and chips and steak. It’s a beer scene down here, so gather the gang and let the good times roll. 

The Carrington - Surry Hills
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The Carrington - Surry Hills

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Surry Hills

The Carrington rocks a $12 lunch menu Monday through Friday, so after spending big on those golden game tickets, youll save big here. With locals happy hour and an easy refreshment line-up of brews like James Squire One Fifty Lashes pale ale, Super Dry and Rocks Brewing Co’s lager, what more do you need?  

