The Lord Gladstone is becoming the 'Lord Jabstone'

Chippendale's beloved party pub the Lord Gladstone is being reinvented to encourage locals to roll up their sleeves and get their jabs. The Lord Gladstone aka 'Lord Jabstone' has teamed up with Newtown brewery Young Henrys to give away free brews to anyone over the age of 18 who has received their first vaccination. To score your takeaway tinnie, all you need to do is head to the Gladdy, show proof of your jab and you'll have your cold frothy beer to enjoy at your leisure. If you're not sure how to provide proof of vaccination, we have a handy article here about vaccine passports to help you out.

For the entire month of September, the Jabstone will be joining a growing list of Sydney businesses providing their own incentives to punters who are doing their bit to get our town back up and running again. The Gladstone team has even given the pub a new sign boasting the pub's new name.

"We know the quickest way back to a thriving pub again is through vaccination, we back our

doctors and scientists and wanna show our support to all the legends doing their part for the

greater community." states owner Mitchell Crum.

Not sure how to get the vaccine in Sydney without Medicare? Here's how to get your jab.

Want to get your hands on more free Young Henrys beers? Check out how to get them delivered to your door.