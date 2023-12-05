Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Vic On The Park

  • Bars
  • Marrickville
  1. Punters in the courtyard at The Vic On The Park
    Photograph: Supplied/The Vic On The Park
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. The courtyard at The Vic on The Park
    Photograph: Oba Yusuke
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Punters watching a band at The Vic On The Park
    Photograph: Supplied/The Vic On The Park
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Punters watching a band at The Vic On The Park
    Photograph: Supplied/The Vic On The Park
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

A killer outdoor area, regular live music and top drinks and food makes this Marrickville pub one of the best in town

December 2023 update: This Marrickville boozer has free live gigs each week. The bands come from all genres and you’re just as likely to see a chilled acoustic set as you are to witness a punching-the-air rock show. Yes, it gets absolutely packed, but we reckon that's half of the fun when watching top-notch live music. Plus, The Vic has one of the biggest courtyards in town. On a sunny day, come on down for a schnitty and cold one with your mates.

- Avril Treasure

Read on for our review from 2016.

*****

Rather than shaking its fist at the youth and going the way of the dinosaur, famous old Marrickville boozer Vic on the Park has reinvented itself as a new community hub. These days it embraces music, art and weird sports with the same ferocity that it once gave to Tooheys and the ’Tahs (actually, it still does that too), and the joint’s enthusiasm is proving infectious.

Now simply called the Vic, the bright front bar still shows footy on multiple screens, serves jugs of Carlton and holds fast to the kind of dark carpet that hides a myriad of sins. But it’s spacious – really spacious. A whole football team could stampede through on their way to the bistro and you’d barely have to tuck your feet in. Lucky, because that is precisely what happens here on Saturday arvos. Following a Newtown Jets home game at nearby Henson Park, rugby league fans stream through the doors in search of cold beers and hot pies to accompany their post-game debrief.

Prime real estate at the Vic is out the back on the huge, covered wooden deck with a shady tree at one end and a fire pit for the odd spit-roast lamb at the other. From there you can survey the basketball court/parking lot called the Projects, where mini festivals, basketball competitions, bike polo and hip-hop afternoons take place.

At its core this is still an old-timey pub slinging schooners of Reschs, but they have skewed the taps towards the craftier end of the spectrum with Fat Yak, the McLaren Vale pale ale and Young Henrys on tap, plus a few lesser-knowns in the fridge like the crisp Pikes Oakbank pilsner from South Australia.

Want something that will last a little longer? They also stock Young Henrys in longnecks behind the bar for the newer Marrickville crowd that have wasted no time in making the fresh-look Vic their local.

RECOMMENDED:

These are the best pubs in Sydney right now

The best things to do in Marrickville, according to locals

Written by Emily Lloyd-Tait

Details

Address:
2 Addison Rd
Marrickville
Sydney
2034
Contact:
View Website
02 9557 1448
Price:
$10-$50
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 10am-1am; Thu 10am-2am; Fri, Sat 10am-3am; Sun 10am-10pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.