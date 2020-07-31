A local's guide to Marrickville

As restrictions continue to ease across the city, it is more important than ever to follow health recommendations. Here's our guide on how to go out safely in Sydney.

Marrickville’s identity is a complex one. The formerly industrial swathe of land in the Cook’s River basin has become a desirable postcode for families, but there’s still a lot of manufacturing and business rubbing shoulders with those beautiful federation homes and terraces. The suburb has been heavily influenced by waves of Greek and Vietnamese residents, with a healthy dose of creative colour on top as the Inner West’s rainbow and arts communities steadily move out from the centre. It’s a proper melting pot that’s as much a destination for dining as it is for auto-repair and wholesale provisions.



Jump to a section: