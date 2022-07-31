Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Tinseltown

  • Bars
  • The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
  1. Bar filled with Christmas decorations
    Photograph: Supplied/Tinseltown
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Interior of Christmas themed bar
    Photograph: Supplied/Tinseltown
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Interior of Christmas themed bar
    Photograph: Supplied/Tinseltown
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This over-the-top tinsel-themed bar is back for Christmas in July in the Entertainment Quarter

When the fantastically over-decorated, Christmas-themed bar Tinseltown popped up over the festive season, it packed in all the seasonal jollies and wrapped it all up with an adults-only, boozy bow. 

Suddenly we’re halfway through 2022, and we don’t know about you, but we could use a dose of those nostalgic, tinsel-trimmed vibes. Decidedly so, the elves at Tinseltown agreed – and they’re bringing it back for Christmas in July. 

Get into the holly jolly spirit (or get jolly on the spirits, at least) at this bar where the Christmas cheer is dialled up to eleven. The halls are more than decked, with a sleigh load of baubles, trees, bows, wreaths and all manner of festive paraphernalia filling every nook and cranny. It’s like a Christmas store threw up on a bar – and with festive games, themed cocktails, seasonal tunes, Christmas pudding, and appearances from Santa and his elves to boot, it would be hard to leave this twinkling den without feeling at least a touch wistful. 

The Yuletide fun is filling the Entertainment Quarter, opposite Watson's on Lang's Road for the whole month of July, with the festive fun including two winter-themed curling lanes available for all those willing to try out the most retro of Olympic winter sports. Tickets are required to enter and can be purchased here for $10-$15, which includes a themed cocktail or mocktail on arrival. The bar is generally open Wednesday to Sunday, and you can book in for a 90-minute session ranging from 5.30pm til' 11pm on weekdays and weekends, and from 3pm on weekends, with there being some family friendly sessions available on Saturdays and Sundays.

No grinches allowed!

Fancy a tipple minus the tinsel? Check out the best bars in Sydney right now.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
explorehidden.com/event/details/tinseltown-xmas-in-july-1550433
Address:
The Entertainment Quarter
122 Lang Rd
Moore Park
Sydney
2021
Price:
$15
Opening hours:
Wed-Fri 5.30pm-10pm, Sat-Sun 3pm-late

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.