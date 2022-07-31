Time Out says

When the fantastically over-decorated, Christmas-themed bar Tinseltown popped up over the festive season, it packed in all the seasonal jollies and wrapped it all up with an adults-only, boozy bow.

Suddenly we’re halfway through 2022, and we don’t know about you, but we could use a dose of those nostalgic, tinsel-trimmed vibes. Decidedly so, the elves at Tinseltown agreed – and they’re bringing it back for Christmas in July.

Get into the holly jolly spirit (or get jolly on the spirits, at least) at this bar where the Christmas cheer is dialled up to eleven. The halls are more than decked, with a sleigh load of baubles, trees, bows, wreaths and all manner of festive paraphernalia filling every nook and cranny. It’s like a Christmas store threw up on a bar – and with festive games, themed cocktails, seasonal tunes, Christmas pudding, and appearances from Santa and his elves to boot, it would be hard to leave this twinkling den without feeling at least a touch wistful.

The Yuletide fun is filling the Entertainment Quarter, opposite Watson's on Lang's Road for the whole month of July, with the festive fun including two winter-themed curling lanes available for all those willing to try out the most retro of Olympic winter sports. Tickets are required to enter and can be purchased here for $10-$15, which includes a themed cocktail or mocktail on arrival. The bar is generally open Wednesday to Sunday, and you can book in for a 90-minute session ranging from 5.30pm til' 11pm on weekdays and weekends, and from 3pm on weekends, with there being some family friendly sessions available on Saturdays and Sundays.

No grinches allowed!

