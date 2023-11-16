Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
child in phone box calling Santa on payphone
Photograph: Supplied | Telstra

Dial HO HO HO: You can call Santa for free from Australian payphones this festive season

Telstra has hooked up a direct phone line to the North Pole from all payphones

Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

Christmas preparation is a never-ending (if joyous) operation: there are markets to visit, tree farms to frolic in and a pretty exhaustive list of excellent bars to hit up for your silly season celebrations. And then, of course, there's getting your wish list to Santa.

If you’re keen to get in touch with the big, bearded man this festive season, calling from one of the 14,500 Telstra payphones that punctuate pavements across Australia is an easy, time-efficient approach.

From now until December 24, dialling # HO HO HO (#464646) from any Telstra payphone will connect you with Santa Claus – who is ready to answer any questions related to Christmas*. 

Part of the motivation behind Telstra's Santa Claus payphone hotline was to equip children with the 411 on how to use a payphone – the street-side devices which, though a bit antiquated in 2023, can really come in handy when you’ve lost your mobile (or need to get in touch with Mr Claus).

The service will be running until December 24 – plenty of time to submit your wish list to the man himself and triple check on Rudolph’s treat preference. 

*The omniscience of Santa is yet to be verified – he may not be able to confirm or deny whether your cousin’s new girlfriend will be bringing her terrible pav to the table this year.

RECOMMENDED:

The world's biggest Lego store has just opened in Sydney

Meet the Maker: Mannequin Hands is Sydney’s most coveted nail artist

A $20 million Monopoly theme park is now open in Australia

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.