Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Usher Tinkler Wines

  • Bars
Usher Tinkler Wines stunning winery
Photograph: Avril Treasure/Usher Tinkler Wines
Advertising

Time Out says

If you like funky and interesting drops, this winery is for you

Housed in the original Pokolbin Church built in 1905, Usher Tinkler Wines is a picture-perfect place to stop for a tasting and one of our favorite wineries in the Valley. At the back, glass doors and a striking glass window allow sunshine to pour through, showcasing the lush countryside in all its glory. Tinkler’s wines are funky, interesting, and blur the lines between traditional and contemporary winemaking, like the must-try 2022 Death By Semillon drop. The team also serves an excellent salumi and cheese platter.

RECOMMENDED READS:

These are the best Hunter Valley wineries.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
97 McDonalds Rd
Pokolbin
Hunter Valley
2320
Contact:
View Website
02 4998 7069
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 10am-5pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.