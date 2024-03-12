Housed in the original Pokolbin Church built in 1905, Usher Tinkler Wines is a picture-perfect place to stop for a tasting and one of our favorite wineries in the Valley. At the back, glass doors and a striking glass window allow sunshine to pour through, showcasing the lush countryside in all its glory. Tinkler’s wines are funky, interesting, and blur the lines between traditional and contemporary winemaking, like the must-try 2022 Death By Semillon drop. The team also serves an excellent salumi and cheese platter.
Usher Tinkler Wines
Time Out says
If you like funky and interesting drops, this winery is for you
Details
- Address:
- 97 McDonalds Rd
- Pokolbin
- Hunter Valley
- 2320
- Contact:
- View Website
- 02 4998 7069
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Sun 10am-5pm
