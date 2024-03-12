Time Out says

Housed in the original Pokolbin Church built in 1905, Usher Tinkler Wines is a picture-perfect place to stop for a tasting and one of our favorite wineries in the Valley. At the back, glass doors and a striking glass window allow sunshine to pour through, showcasing the lush countryside in all its glory. Tinkler’s wines are funky, interesting, and blur the lines between traditional and contemporary winemaking, like the must-try 2022 Death By Semillon drop. The team also serves an excellent salumi and cheese platter.

