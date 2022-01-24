If there was an award for the most picturesque winery in the Hunter, Audrey Wilkinson would win it hands down. Best of all, the wines inside the country-house tasting room stand tall as well. Soak in the breathtaking views of the Brokenback Mountain Ranges as you sip stand outs such as semillon, chardonnay and shiraz. The winery also produces an interesting Gewurztraminer that’s worth a look.
It takes around three-and-a-half hours to get to Sydney’s local wine region, but with over 150 wineries, the Hunter Valley is the ultimate place to enjoy semillon and shiraz in a picturesque setting. Whether you opt to journey as part of a tour or a private trip, these are the vineyards we recommend the most.
