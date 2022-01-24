Sydney
The Cellardoor of Audrey Wilkinson
Photograph: Audrey Wilkinson

The best Hunter Valley wineries

These are the top spots to swirl, sip and stock up on the best vintages in wine country

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Time Out editors
&
Elizabeth McDonald
It takes around three-and-a-half hours to get to Sydney’s local wine region, but with over 150 wineries, the Hunter Valley is the ultimate place to enjoy semillon and shiraz in a picturesque setting. Whether you opt to journey as part of a tour or a private trip, these are the vineyards we recommend the most.

For more getaway ideas, check out these short weekend trips from Sydney, or why not treat yourself with a stay at one of the most luxurious hotels in NSW?

Hunter Valley wineries

Audrey Wilkinson Winery
Photograph: Audrey Wilkinson

Audrey Wilkinson Winery

  • Shopping

If there was an award for the most picturesque winery in the Hunter, Audrey Wilkinson would win it hands down. Best of all, the wines inside the country-house tasting room stand tall as well. Soak in the breathtaking views of the Brokenback Mountain Ranges as you sip stand outs such as semillon, chardonnay and shiraz. The winery also produces an interesting Gewurztraminer that’s worth a look.

Vinden Wines Cellar Door
Photograph: Supplied

Vinden Wines Cellar Door

  • Travel

Vinden Wines, formerly known as Vinden Estate, was founded in 1990 and is now under the guidance of the second-generation winemaker and viticulturist Angus Vinden. The picturesque vineyard is a standout in the prestigous Pokolbin wine region. 

Having taken the reins from his father just a few years ago, Angus is reimagining his family's wine label with a string of exciting, modern wines coming out of his cellar, as well as putting the winery on the map as one of the most stunning function space in the area.

Focusing on semillon and shiraz, Vinden Wines is an absolute must on your Hunter Valley hit-list.

Bimbadgen Winery
Photograph: Tim Pascoe

Bimbadgen Winery

  • Travel

With a name that means ‘place of good view’ in the local Indigenous language, Bimbadgen has a beautiful backdrop to complement your tasting. The venue of many a great concert in the Hunter is another stop for eating and swirling amidst the century-old fig trees. The tasting rooms are spacious, the estate wines hit the mark – try the semillon, chardonnay, verdelho, shiraz and shiraz viognier, with the latter being one of the best examples of that blend in the Valley – and Esca restaurant serves a great Mod-Oz lunch and dinner.

Harkham Wines
Photograph: Supplied

Harkham Wines

  • Travel
  • getaways

Natural wine is everywhere right now, and there’s a reason for that: it’s delicious. Harkham Wines in the Hunter Valley is one of our favourite producers, and it’s also one of the closest wineries to Sydney that produces natural drops. The best thing about Harkham? It has accommodation, so you can drink to your liver’s content, as there’s no need to drive anywhere afterwards.

Brokenwood Wines
Photograph: Supplied

Brokenwood Wines

  • Travel

All hail chardonnay! Dating back to 1975, Brokenwood may be known for its Cricket Pitch red, but the real standouts are the award-winning chardonnays from Beechworth (Vic), Hunter Valley and Orange (NSW). Expect fruit-driven wines that have a good acidic balance. Opt for a casual, private or group tasting at the cellar door. While it can get busy on weekends, the staff are friendly and find a way to offer a pleasant experience even when there are hordes.

Gartelmann Wines
Photograph: Supplied

Gartelmann Wines

  • Travel

Look out for the magpie: that’s when you know you’ve found a gem of a boutique producer in Lovedale, known for its shiraz and semillon. The chardonnay is also a standout, as is the merlot. The small cellar door has the feeling of a country house and alongside serving samples of wine, gourmet products from across the Hunter are also on sale. Sample Gartelmann’s finest in their cellar door or opt for a tasting on the covered deck overlooking the dam. There’s also a café that’s open for breakfast and lunch.

Krinklewood Biodynamic Vineyard
Photograph: Supplied

Krinklewood Biodynamic Vineyard

  • Travel

Make your way through the picturesque gardens and into the cellar door where you’ll be pleasantly surprised by these all natural drops. This family-owned, biodynamic winery makes a cracker of a rosé from 100 per cent estate-grown vines. The basket press shiraz, semillon and chardonnay also all stand-out at a winery where you could be mistaken for thinking you’ve journeyed to France.

Meerea Park Wines
Photograph: Supplied

Meerea Park Wines

  • Travel

The shiraz is the big star at Meerea Park, a winery known for its sandstone tasting cottage and its spicy reds. Don’t leave without having tasted the Alexander Munro Shiraz, named after the great grandfather of winemaker Rhys Eather. There’s a good range of single-vineyard wines alongside the Alexander Munro, and any wine lover would implore you to try vintages from the Aunts and Hell Hole vines.

Peppertree Wines
Photograph: Supplied

Peppertree Wines

  • Travel

The Tallawanta Grand Reserve Shiraz is the king at this boutique winery: expect to be walking out the door with a bottle. After sampling the single vineyard Tallavera Shiraz and stocking up on a top reserve semillon, enjoy a grand dinner at the excellent Circa 1876 restaurant, where you can dine while watching kangaroos frolic among the vines outside. You can also book yourself in for a winery tour to learn the ins and outs of the winemaking process followed by an exclusive tasting in the swanky members room.

Scarborough Wine Co
Photograph: Supplied

Scarborough Wine Co

  • Travel

Up on the hill and overlooking the Valley, you could be forgiven for paying too much attention to the view at this top cellar door. But you better sit down and taste some wine (that’s how it’s done here) and get your beak into all three chardonnays Scarborough produces. Don’t skip past the shiraz, or the pinot noir rosé that’s a chilled red star at this family-run joint. 

Tempus Two Wines
Photograph: Supplied

Tempus Two Wines

  • Travel

The brainchild of the McGuigan winemaking family, Tempus Two has a strikingly-designed cellar door, tree-lined driveway and top quality wines. Look for the Copper series, complete with copper wine labels, led by the spicy gewurztraminer and Burgundian style chardonnay. Next door, swing by Oishii Japanese restaurant or the Hunter Valley Smelly Cheese Shop for something artisinal to complement the fine drops.

Tyrrell's Vineyard
Photograph: Supplied

Tyrrell's Vineyard

  • Travel

No Hunter trip is complete without a trip to Tyrrells, an Australian family-owned business dating back to 1858. The Vat series wines are world class, particularly the chardonnay, semillon and shiraz. There’s also a top-notch line-up of sparkling wines, alongside some fine tawny port that’s best enjoyed at a B&B amongst the vines during winter.

