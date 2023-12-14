Time Out says

Sydney has its fair share of rooftop bars, but there are only a handful with uninterrupted views of Sydney’s gorgeous harbour – Zephyr is one of them

Sydney has its fair share of rooftop bars, but there are only a handful with uninterrupted views of Sydney’s gorgeous harbour – Zephyr Sky Bar, on the 12th floor of the Hyatt Regency Sydney hotel, is one of them.

Step out of the elevators and you feel like you’ve stepped onto the deck of a superyacht, looking out over Sydney’s Darling Harbour, the peaks of the ANZAC Bridge, and all the way over to the start of the Parramatta River. There’s no wonder why Zephyr won the award for Best Hotel Bar in 2021, 2020 and 2018 at the Hotel Management Awards, and 2023 and 2022 in the Spice Magazine Hot 100 List.

During sunset at this open-air bar, it’s not hard to imagine you’re in Santorini, perched on a rocky cliff overlooking the Mediterranean. And they’re the vibes that Zephyr is leaning into for summer 2023, with a ‘Taste of the Mediterranean’.

Both the elegant, revitalised décor (think citrus fruits, seashells and bougainvillaea) and cocktail menu have been inspired by the Med.

“Zephyr’s latest cocktail creations are a sensory journey that brings drink trends and the flavours seen in the Northern Hemisphere summer to Sydney [...] and the timeless attraction of the Mediterranean’s most sought-after summer locations – such as St Tropez, the Amalfi Coast and the Greek Islands – straight to your glass,” says curated by Zephyr's Mixologist, Jordan Rizk.

“A hero cocktail on our new Zephyr Signature Cocktail menu is the Zephyr St Tropez Spritz – a taste of the glamourous French Riviera. Crafted with the richness of charred pineapple rum and the depth of barrel-aged gin, this spritz offers a luxurious twist on a classic. Sparkling rosé wine, fresh basil, and a splash of soda complete the experience, creating a refreshing and sophisticated cocktail that carries you to the su-nkissed shores of St Tropez.”

The theme carries through to the food: to complement the cocktail offering, Zephyr's summer food menu spotlights Spanish, Italian, and Greek flavours.

Zephyr’s DJ will also be spinning tracks on Friday and Saturday evenings to set the summer vibes.

Being right in the CBD, it’s the perfect place for an after-work bevvie, or a weekend-night hang.

If you’re after a more substantial meal afterwards, head downstairs to the divine Sailmaker restaurant, which specialises in spectacular sustainable seafood and the best quality local NSW produce.

On New Year’s Eve, Zephyr’s an excellent spot to watch the fireworks – they’re offering up a 4.5-hour beverage package of premium sparkling, wine, beer and soft drink, plus roaming canapés and an extravagant grazing table, live entertainment and a DJ (total package costs $475 per person).

Looking for more? These are the very best things to do in Sydney.