Set menus tend to offer value, but you usually have limited choice – not at Sailmaker, the sustainable seafood-focused restaurant at Hyatt Regency Sydney hotel, which overlooks the water at Darling Harbour. The generous three-course Seafarer Dinner offering – plus unlimited tapas – is less of a “set” menu and more of a “choice” menu.

On arrival, diners are invited to pick from the Mediterranean tapas table, piled high with breads, grilled artichoke, smoked mozzarella, olives, dips and loads more. Guests then choose from a selection of six entrées and six mains, all with a seafood focus. All seafood – including the Fremantle octopus, Skull Island prawns, Hawkesbury River oysters and Humpty Doo barramundi – is sourced only from sustainable fisheries, and is paired with the finest Australian ingredients and a carefully curated wine list that heroes NSW vineyards.

To sweeten the deal, a desserts trolley sees desserts (such as an elevated chocolate brownie to Basque cheesecake and a pear-rhubarb cobbler) prepared and served table side.

The dinner is honestly a steal, at $89 per person.

“We work closely with partners and source produce from all corners of Australia and New Zealand to ensure each dish is not only delicious, but sustainable,” says Executive Chef, Sven Ullrich. “I am passionate about working with local suppliers and farmers to hand-pick the best and freshest ingredients for each dish whilst being guided by what’s in season.”

While the menu is inspired by the sea, there are also vegetarian, vegan and meat options.

The Seafarer Dinner menu is available every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 9.30pm. Book in over here.

And if you’re looking for somewhere to dine at Christmas, they’re offering up festive affairs. On Christmas Eve, you can get around a festive-themed seafood buffet and roast dinner, including two-hour beer and wine package, for $159 per person ($79 for kids aged 6 to 12; and complimentary for 0 to 5 years).

The Christmas Day Lunch equivalent is $299 per person (and $120 for kids aged 6 to 12; and complimentary for 0 to 5 years). If you go for Christmas dinner, it’s just $199 per adult (with the two-hour beverage package for $32).