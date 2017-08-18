A bunch of Sydney bars are throwing Enrol for Equality parties this weekend

Last week we learned that the postal plebiscite on marriage equality will definitely go ahead, meaning ballot papers will be sent to enrolled Australians from next month.

The deadline to finalise your enrolment details is next Thursday August 24, which means you've got less than a week to ensure you're enrolled. Luckily, a national enrolment drive called the Enrol for Equality Weekender is here to help with that.

The event is being run by the team behind Heaps Gay, a Sydney-based LGBTQIA friendly collective known for running all-inclusive parties. Their goal is to encourage everyone around the country to throw a party, have a barbecue, run an event, open their doors and join their nationwide enrolment drive for marriage equality.

Participating venues in Sydney include Cake Wines, Kings Cross Hotel, Newtown Hotel, Tokyo Sing Song, Stonewall, The Bank Hotel, The Dolphin, Vic on the Park , Messina and heaps more. More venues are signing up by the second, so be sure to check the Equality Weekender website before you go. Got a venue and want to host a party? You can get involved too.

Have a drink, check your enrolment and do your part for marriage equality.

ICYMI the Melbourne City Council announced their support for marriage equality, lighting up the Melbourne Town Hall in a glorious rainbow display.