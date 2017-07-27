A new Roman restaurant is opening on the old Popolo site

Popolo, the southern Italian pizzeria in Rushcutters Bay, is packing up their mozzarella and dough and moving to the CBD, and in its place a dedicated cucina Romana (Roman kitchen) is set to open, called Marta.

Flavio Carnevale will still be behind the burners at the new venue, but his focus will shift to the food he cooked and ate when he moved to Rome as a young man. The new restaurant is set to open in September with a whole new look and feel of a neighbourhood osteria.

The menu will include baked anchovies with sautéed curly endive, bucatini mussels with tomato and pecorino, thick spaghetti cacio e pepe, lamb cutlets and cod fillets, so you can relive the flavours of your last holiday to Rome, without the crowds, heat, chaos and jet lag.

They're also installing a dedicated Spritz bar and featuring wines aged in terracotta vessels on the menu.



Maybe it's time to consider moving east if you don't live here already, so you can stake a local's claim on a seat in the courtyard with a decanter of wine and some cheesy pasta on the way. Bring on spring.

