A pop-up ice bar is coming to Sydney in summer

In what we consider to be a spectacular display of seasonal defiance, a pop-up ice bar has just been announced for five days in January 2018.

If you are unfamiliar with the concept, it involves a super-chilled room filled with ice sculptures, a bar made of ice and drinking vessels also made of solid, frozen water so that you get to experience a white walker house party first hand.

Is it all a bit silly? Yep. Will you totally want to go when we hit one of those famous 40 degree days when your blood feels like it's full of fire ants? Totally.

Right now you can sign up for pre-release tickets (there's a time limit on how long you can stay in the bar so you have to book a slot), so if you fancy a polar experience in the heart of a Sydney summer, here's your chance. Each $45 ticket gets you a 45 minute session in the ice bar, plus a drink on arrival. You can buy more ice drinks when you're in there (hello, super chilled Champagne) and since there's only 5 sessions a night for the five days, you probably don't want to sleep on these.

