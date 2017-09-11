Africola chef, Duncan Welgemoed is cooking a three-course lunch at the Unicorn

The food is one of the best things about a holiday, but this month destination dining is coming to us, with the announcement that Africola chef, Duncan Welgemoed, will be stopping off in the Unicorn Hotel's kitchens to whip up a three-course lunch on Sat Sep 24.

It's the first in a series of chef pop-ups at the pub, called the 'My Australia' lunches. Defining the precise parameters of Australian cuisine is a tricky anthropological exercise at the best of times, so Jake Smyth and Kenny Graham have decided to undertake a delicious research project at their pub.

Welgemoed will be preparing a menu that explores Australian dining from the perspective of the South African-born, South Australia-based chef. The menu is set to feature roasted sardines with a spicy, herby zhoug; peri peri chicken with Boom Chakalaka sauce (a South African vegetable relish) and a smoked chocolate and salted butter caramel torte for dessert.

There are only 55 seats for the lunch, and you need to purchase tickets to this event, but at $50 a pop, it's chump change compared to flying to Adelaide for dinner at Welgemoed's famous restaurant, so get in quick. Plus, there'll be an ace collection of natural wines available by the glass so you can really make a day of it.

