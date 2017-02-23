All About Women announce two new free events

Sydney Opera House is gearing up to host its fifth All About Women event on Sunday March 5, which will include inspiring talks and performances from extraordinary women such as Geena Davis, Giulia Enders, Thordis Elva, Lindy West, Clementine Ford and Yassmin Abdel-Magied.

Today, All About Women announced two new additions to the program – both of which are free to enjoy on the day.

In History of the World (in five hours), Mish Grigor and Natalie Rose of theatre company Post will look at the stories we use to understand the past (usually written by men) and they’ll attempt to undo the damage of the male-leaning tales by rewriting her-story using conversations collected at the event. They’ll be in the Western Foyer all day on March 5.

In the lead up to the festival, from February 24 to March 8, the Western Broadwalk will host an exhibition of photographs by French-Caribbean/Italian photographer Celine Guiout in Standing Rock: Protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline. The series of images taken in North Dakota late last year features portraits of women protesting the planned pipeline beneath Lake Oahe and the Missouri River. The exhibition highlights the number, and force, of women in this protest as well as their unity in the cause.

Tickets are still available for some sessions at All About Women. If you’re unable to make it to the Opera House on March 5, there’ll be 26 venues around Australia and New Zealand streaming talks on the day. It’s the largest satellite program for the festival, which includes events at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Penrith's Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre, Northern Rivers Performing Arts in Lismore and Riverside Theatres in Parramatta.

