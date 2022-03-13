Time Out Says

Head over to the Opera House's annual talk series for incisive discussions and commentary on the state of modern womanhood

The annual lineup of a mainstream cultural festival can often act as a compass pointing towards the biggest social and political debates of the moment. Looking at the headliners and panel discussions pegged for the Sydney Opera House’s annual feminist event, All About Women, you can see the treadmarks of the previous two years as well as subtle signposts towards the future.

As with last year, many guests will appear via video link – a sign of the times. Many of the talks will also be livestreamable, so you can join the action from home. And in news that will please anyone who has attended talks in a glitter-scattered, hungover daze in previous years, this year’s festival will not fall on the same weekend at Sydney Mardi Gras – it’s the following weekend, over March 12 and 13, marking the week of International Women’s Day. The festival will kick off with an Opening Night Gala on the Saturday, before a full day of events on the Sunday.

The Opening Night Gala will feature former political staffer and fierce advocate for workplace and women’s safety Brittany Higgins along with British slam poet Joelle Taylor, writer and poet Tishani Doshi, musician Eliza Hull, storyteller Amani Haydar and host Julia Zemiro.

Elsewhere, outgoing Australian of the Year and outspoken advocate for survivors of sexual assault Grace Tame will speak alongside Rosie Batty. And it wouldn’t be a bonafide feminist festival without an apperance from American writer Roxane Gay, who’ll be speaking with Time Out Future Shaper Nakkiah Lui. Provocative feminist writer Clementine Ford will present a love sermon. Sydney’s queen of burlesque Porcelain Alice will also be joined by some of the city’s most in-demand performers for a discussion about the art form’s radical roots.

In a groundbreaking step for All About Women, award-winning writer and historian Dr Yves Rees will host Beyond the Binary – a disruptive discussion with an entirely trans and gender nonconforming panel that seeks to imagine a future where rigid gender binaries have disappeared.

Maeve Marsden will also present a special edition of her popular live-recorded podcast series Queerstories, with five LGBTQI+ writers sharing a personal tale about their relationship to womanhood.

Artist Deborah Kelly and her collaborators will spark an eco-feminist rethink of living and engaging with the world with Creation, an ornate choral procession wandering in and around the Opera House all weekend, adorned in rich regalia.

This is all just for starters. The 2022 festival features 21 events including talks, panels, performances, workshops and a participatory art encounter, with more than 50 international and Australian artists, thinkers and storytellers.

A ‘quiet space’ will also be introduced at All About Women 2022, providing an environment for anyone who needs to take time out from the day and for those who have sensory sensitivities.

Single tickets start at $33, with discounts available on multipacks. Livestream tickets are $15 each, or you can grab a 12 pack for $85. First Nations people or people who work at a First Nations organisation can also claim $10 community tickets.

Check out the full program and start planning your feminist outing here. We pray that you don’t have too many program clashes to navigate.