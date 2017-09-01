A three-storey green oasis with an ex-Noma chef is coming to Barangaroo

In exciting news for the CBD, Matt Moran’s new venue is set to bring an explosion of greenery to Barangaroo.

Three years after its announcement, Matt Moran’s highly-anticipated blockbuster new venue finally has a name, slated opening time, and head chef. Barangaroo House is set to open this December, led by ex-Noma and Vue de Monde chef Cory Campbell.

The three-level waterfront venue will be split into a ground-floor casual bar, sit-down restaurant and rooftop terrace bar with wide views of Darling Harbour. Artists’ impressions released by Sydney architects Collins and Turner, who are designing the space, reveal draping greenery and a curved, organic exterior. So basically it looks like three bowls of frisée salad stacked on top of each other, but given the often sterile vibe of the precinct, which is known for being 'Big Accounting Firm Central' as well as the city's newest dining precinct, we’re pretty cool with that.

The complex will be operated by Solotel Group, which also runs Moran’s other restaurants Aria and Chiswick, as well as a portfolio of bars and pubs such as Opera Bar and the Erko.

Despite Campbell’s fine dining pedigree, the new restaurant won’t be a haute cuisine affair, nor a bistro, with Moran saying he plans to show off “contemporary Australian cuisine” in a format that sits somewhere between the two.

Barangaroo House is expected to open December 2017.

Photograph: Supplied

