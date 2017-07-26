Book tickets to the ultimate Aussie food holiday

We're all sick of the cold, which makes it a perfect time to book in for a summer escape, especially when that holiday holds the promise of four days of world class eating and drinking. That's what's on offer at this year's Margaret River Gourmet Escape. Tickets go on sale on Friday, and this year they've added an extra day of festivities and snacks to celebrate its 6th year as a food and wine festival.

On the celebrity front they've got over 50 legends on the line-up, including Curtis Stone (Maude & Gwen Restaurants, Los Angeles), May Chow (Little Bao, Hong Kong), Pierre Koffmann (UK), Danny Bowien (Mission Chinese, USA), Kyle Connaughton (SingleThread Farm, USA), and Kris Yenbamroong.

Chefs representing restaurants in the World's 50 Best list include Andre Chiang (Restaurant Andre, Singapore, ranked 14th), Alex Atala (D.O.M., Brasil, ranked 16th), David Thompson (Nahm, Thailand, ranked 28th), Ashley Palmer-Watts (Dinner by Heston, UK, ranked 36th) and Rodolfo Guzman (Borago, Chile, ranked 42nd).

There will be collaborative dinners where Clayton Wells (Automata) joins forces with Mejakawi (Bali); and Alex Atala (Brazil) jumps into the kitchen with the Porteno crew (Sydney).

Famous wine critics will be on hand to guide you through tastings, dinners and masterclasses, plus there's a gourmet beach barbecue, a forest feast, and a helicopter lunch called the High Life with Paul Iskov. That's right, you get to eat lunch in a mother-flipping chopper.

Credit cards at the ready, because this is a holiday for those who are as hungry for a local getaway as they are for gourmet treats.

Margaret River Gourmet Escape, Nov 16-19. Tickets on sale from Fri Jul 28.