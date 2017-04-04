Boy George will be DJing at a rooftop party for Vivid Music

Vivid Music has added a new name to its line-up this winter: Culture Club’s Boy George. In an exclusive Vivid Rooftop Party, the British singer and DJ will spin house music at the waterfront bar Café del Mar on Sunday June 11.

Boy George may be known for his pop music days, but as a DJ he’s toured 70 countries and headlined club nights Godskitchen, Cream and Manumission. He was also behind the first Ministry of Sound’s flagship compilation album The Annual.

Tickets are on sale from April 4 and they start at $59 but if you want to push the boat out, they go up to two grand for special VIP experiences, which includes a two-hour drinks package, a private bar and an exclusive balcony area.

Boy George is the latest act to be announced for Vivid Sydney, which features performances from Goldfrapp, Nick Murphy, AIR and Avalanches.

