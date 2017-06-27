Eat your way through Sydney's newest night food market

Paddy's Markets in Flemington is throwing its hat into the ring with a huge night food market in their undercover carpark. Filling the cavernous space with over 25 vendors, free arcade games, and live music, they've given themselves the competitive edge in Sydney's vortex of night markets, filling their version with irresistible elements that are sure to beckon even the most frost-fearing of food truck aficionados out into the cold.

Expect fried chicken from Maverick Wings and Dirty Bird, Instagram-friendly burgers from Chur and the dancing bakers of Knafeh, who will be slinging their signature desserts around (in between bursts of choreography of course).

Photograph: Supplied

There'll also be retro video games, like PAC-MAN and Daytona challenge, dotted around the carpark you can play for free. And, a rumbling display of pimped out vehicles will be beckoning the hot-heads in the crowd. Add the chance to burn off those food babies with tunes from DJ Mike Hyper and you've got yourself a pretty full night out.

The Paddy's Night Markets will be popping up in Flemington every Saturday after their launch event on July 1, which means you can stuff your face and verse your mates in Space Invaders on the reg from this weekend.

