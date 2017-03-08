Eleven from Stranger Things is coming to Sydney

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown who plays the kickass, Eggos-eating hero Eleven, is heading to Sydney in June for the Supanova Pop Culture Expo.

Netflix announced via Twitter that they’re sending Eleven and Chief Jim Hopper (actor David Harbour) to the Perth and Sydney events only. Is Australia the real Upside Down?

The co-stars will be appearing at Sydney Showgrounds on June 17-19. However, as many Wonder Woman fans will tell you, it’s not uncommon for big stars to cancel at the last minute. Last year, Gal Gadot was the named headliner for the three-day festival but had to cancel her trip one month before the event.

But let’s not get all bummed out just yet. As Cosplay is a huge part of the event, it’s time to start planning those retro costumes. The real question is: will you go as Eleven or will you go as Joyce – aka Winona Ryder? Or even better, total badass Nancy (Natalia Dyer) or Barb (Shannon Purser)? #justiceforbarb

