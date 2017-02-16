French Saloon are holding a feast on a sub-tropical beach

In May, just when the rain kicks in Sydney-side, something delicious is happening up north. After a rocky patch involving voluntary administration, a change of hands and a triumphant return in 2016, the Noosa Food and Wine Festival is back for 2017, and they're bringing chefs from all over the country along for the ride. It's now managed by Melbourne outfit Under One Roof, and you'll recognise some of their clients, like Stokehouse and Pho Nom on the line-up.

If supper on the sand is your vibe (you have a pulse, don't you?) make a beeline for the festival's Beach Tipis hub. The tents will host everything from early morning yoga to closing cocktail parties with plenty of brunch and long lunch events in between.

Running from May 18 to 21, there will be upward of 50 events, featuring 45 visiting chefs. We're most excited about 'French Saloon on the beach'. On Friday May 19, the Time Out Food Award nominated venue will be recreated right on the sand. They'll be presenting a dinner paired with wines from New Zealand's Sound of White Vineyard, in the Marlborough region. Tickets to that party are $295, but entry into the festival's wine and produce village 'the Woods' is a far more budget-friendly $30.

Having tried his moreish bush-herb roasted macadamia nuts at last year's Homeground Festival we're also excited about Clayton Donovan's 'Indigenous Kitchen' restaurant takeover on Saturday May 20.

For burning sensations you'll actually enjoy, Duncan Welgemoed the only South Australian chef on the lineup, will be bringing his flame-grilled Africola flavours to a barbecue party at lunch time on Saturday.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on February 17. Given some events (like the opening party) are already sold out, you'd best move fast on those highlights.

For more information and tickets visit the Noosa Food and Wine Festival website.

