Get on your bike: A huge cycling festival is happening in October

The City of Sydney’s annual four-week cycling festival is back – and this year they’ve got more events to poke a spoke at.

Running from October 3-29, the Sydney Rides Festival boasts more than 30 events, from overnight bike camping to foodie rides. The festival celebrates Sydney’s cycling boom and is great for both Lycra lovers and wobbly beginners.

Have some fun on two wheels with a series of art, food and family friendly events that take over Sydney in October. Head along to the Spring Cycle, a traffic-free ride across the Harbour Bridge with a variety of ride options (10km, 16km, 50km and 105km), or Light the City, a two-wheeled twilight event that’s returning to Mrs Macquarie’s Point for Halloween.

Photograph: Supplied

Other festival highlights include the Suit Ride (Wed Oct 4), chocolate and foodie rides (Oct 14 & 21), an overnight bike camp on Cockatoo Island (Sat Oct 21), a round of cycle speed dating (Sat Oct 28), a fun bike mechanics challenge (Fri Oct 27) and the Big Adventure, a day of biking, running, dancing and free yoga hitting Sydney Park (Sat Oct 7).

Get on your bikes and ride with the best that Sydney's cycling community has to offer.

