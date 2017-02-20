ICYMI: Sydney's sky turned luminously violet last night

Storms! They're wet. They cause traffic jams. And if, like the staff of Time Out Sydney, you work in an office with a corrugated iron roof, they're menacingly loud.
But you know what storms are really, really good for? Crazy looking sunsets. Case in point, last night the sky, opened, closed and in-between served us some for real, #nofilter purple rain. It was the stuff psychedelic album covers and moody Pinterest boards are made of.
Case in point, this:
And this:
And this:
Oh, and this too:
Got a crazy sunset photograph you'd like to share with us? Use the hashtag #TimeOutSydney and we might just repost it on our Instagram page.