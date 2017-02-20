  • Blog
ICYMI: Sydney's sky turned luminously violet last night

By Time Out editors Posted: Monday February 20 2017, 11:52am

Photograph: @peiwen_k

Storms! They're wet. They cause traffic jams. And if, like the staff of Time Out Sydney, you work in an office with a corrugated iron roof, they're menacingly loud. 

But you know what storms are really, really good for? Crazy looking sunsets. Case in point, last night the sky, opened, closed and in-between served us some for real, #nofilter purple rain. It was the stuff psychedelic album covers and moody Pinterest boards are made of. 

Case in point, this:

 

The sky looks insanely beautiful right now! my kind of colour palette 👌🏻

A post shared by Peiwen K (@peiwen_k) on

And this:

 

Stormy Sundays at the fort.🌸🌧⚓️#purplerain #sydneyharbour

A post shared by Alice 💋 (@alicegarton) on

And this:

 

Shut up everyone, shut up! There is for real, actual #PurpleRain taking place on my balcony right now.

A post shared by Alyx Gorman (@alyxgorman) on

Oh, and this too:

Got a crazy sunset photograph you'd like to share with us? Use the hashtag #TimeOutSydney and we might just repost it on our Instagram page.

Or if you're looking for some inspiration, check out our guide to the best places to watch the sunrise and sunset in Sydney.

