ICYMI: Sydney's sky turned luminously violet last night

Storms! They're wet. They cause traffic jams. And if, like the staff of Time Out Sydney, you work in an office with a corrugated iron roof, they're menacingly loud.

But you know what storms are really, really good for? Crazy looking sunsets. Case in point, last night the sky, opened, closed and in-between served us some for real, #nofilter purple rain. It was the stuff psychedelic album covers and moody Pinterest boards are made of.

Case in point, this:

The sky looks insanely beautiful right now! my kind of colour palette 👌🏻 A post shared by Peiwen K (@peiwen_k) on Feb 19, 2017 at 12:53am PST

And this:

Stormy Sundays at the fort.🌸🌧⚓️#purplerain #sydneyharbour A post shared by Alice 💋 (@alicegarton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 2:37am PST

And this:

Shut up everyone, shut up! There is for real, actual #PurpleRain taking place on my balcony right now. A post shared by Alyx Gorman (@alyxgorman) on Feb 19, 2017 at 12:57am PST

Oh, and this too:

Burning skies over Sydney 💛🌇❤️ #sunset #burningsky #summer #sydneysummer #palmtrees #ocean #sydneyharbour #sydney #sky #skyporn #cloudsofcolour #takeamoment #thatview A post shared by L I S A S U L L S (@lisasulls) on Feb 19, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

Got a crazy sunset photograph you'd like to share with us? Use the hashtag #TimeOutSydney and we might just repost it on our Instagram page.

