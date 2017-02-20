The 17 best photos of White Night Melbourne

Fire-breathing musical instruments, psychedelic spiders, trippy underwater worlds and impromptu dance parties were just the beginning of White Night – a 12-hour festival of art and music that took over the city on Saturday night.

It is estimated that more than half a million punters came along for the all-night adventure. Despite these record numbers, logistically, the fifth iteration of White Night was the smoothest yet, with plenty of signage, food stalls and public toilets. And this year's layout – divided into segments and spread out from Carlton Gardens in the north to Alexandra Gardens in the south – meant that crowds moved easily between precincts.

But what about the art on offer? It's no secret that White Night is pretty much made for Instagram – and from 7pm onwards, feeds became flooded with mind-bending projection art, sculptures and the #nohomelessban protest and camp-out outside the State Library of Victoria that became impossible to ignore.

Even if you came along for the ride, it's unlikely you managed to discover everything. Relive the spectacle (or find out what all the fuss was about) with our favourite shots of White Night:

'Rhythms of the Night', Artists in Motion (Royal Exhibition Building)

Whitenight at the exhibition buildings #whitenight2017 #whitenight #melbourne #exhibitionbuildingscarlton #nikon #nikonp610 #nofilter A post shared by Ken Pearce (@emuego) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

White Night Melbourne@#whitenight #whitenightmelbourne #whitenightmelbourne2017 A post shared by Mark Smith (@markrsmithuk) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

White Night Melbourne 💡 #whitenight #whitenightmelbourne #lightprojection #royalexhibitionbuilding #carltongardons #melbourne #straya A post shared by Christoph // #0711 // #straya (@0711_christoph) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:46pm PST

'Pyrophone Juggernaut', Hubbub Music in association with Strut & Fret (Melbourne Museum Plaza)

#thepyrophonejuggernaut #fireorgan #whitenightmelbourne #whitenight #melbourne #australia A post shared by Hélène R. (@cmyb) on Feb 18, 2017 at 11:31am PST

'Nebulous', Alex Sanson (Melbourne Museum Plaza)

'What Big Teeth You Have', Jazmina Cininas (RMIT Gallery, Storey Hall)

A post shared by Kevin Lin (@mrkevinlin_) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:40pm PST

Melbourne white night #whitenight#melbournelife#instalife#f4f#lifestyle#saturdaynight A post shared by Amanda Huang (@amandahuangzijing) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

'Seadragon's Lair', Sheree Marris, Lisa Greenaway, John Power (State Library of Victoria, La Trobe Reading Room)

Inside the state Library last night #whitenight #favouriteplaces #melbourne #summernights A post shared by Margaret Bates (@margreads) on Feb 18, 2017 at 2:39pm PST

'Fractured Fairytales', White Night with the Canvas Electric (Flinders Street)

✨White Night✨was pretty epic, and I'm thankful for friends who understand my fear of crowds and let me cling to their sides like a barnacle to a ship 👫 A post shared by Chloë Suzanne (@bychloesue) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:38pm PST

7PM-7AM. #whitenight A post shared by AP (@andrewpoutworth) on Feb 18, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

'Spherophyte', Alex Sanson (Birrarung Marr)

So beautiful! #whitenightmelb A post shared by Nicole Levy-Atkinson (@nicolelevyatkinson) on Feb 18, 2017 at 8:58am PST

'Purple Rain', Pierre Ardouvin (Little Lonsdale Street)

'Intrude', Amanda Parer (Alexandra Gardens)

#bunnies#whitenight#whitenightmelbourne#igmelbourne#ilovemelbourne#whitenight#party#ig_daily#igfun#igearlyriser#igparty#igsaturdays#melbourneiloveyou#melbourneevents# A post shared by StylebyLinstel (@stylebylinstel) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:58pm PST

'Viktor&Rolf - Inside Out', White Night with the Electric Canvas (NGV International)

#nohomelessban protest (read more about it here). Outside 'The Night Garden', Lisa Greenaway, Nick Azidis, Rose Staff (State Library of Victoria)