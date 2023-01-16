Sydney
A man and woman standing on the outer deck of a boat at sunset with the sydney harbour bridge towering over them
Photograph: Captain Cook Cruises/Supplied

The best places to watch the sunrise and sunset in Sydney

Here are all the top places in and around town to catch the sun on its way up and on its way down

Written by
Time Out editors
No matter where you are, or what you're doing in Sydney, it's guaranteed that if you look up at the right hour you'll (usually) be in for a bit of a treat. Whether it's the brilliant orange sunrises that come up every morning along our eastern seaboard, or the heart-meltingly beautiful pinks and magentas that bloom up over the West, every corner of the Emerald City has its own special moment wherever the sun is concerned. 

Here, we have put together a list of all the best places, venues and locations you can get the very best look possible at Sydney's sunrises and sunsets. 

You know what they say. They're never the same twice. 

You can also get into prime location at one of Sydney's most spectacular lookouts, on of of Sydney's best easy day hikes, or from a boat on the water

The best places to see the sunrise in Sydney

Garie Beach

3. Garie Beach

  • Things to do
  • Wollongong

It's a schlep, that's for sure, this wild and woolly bit of coast in the Royal National Park. But for a sunrise right where the forest meets the sea – and some of the best bird watching in town – Garie is hard to go past.

Read more
Icebergs
Photograph: Marcel Lam / Farrells

5. Icebergs

  • Sport and fitness
  • Pools
  • Bondi Beach

It's pretty much the best non-Port Jackson view in the city, and there's no better time to feast your eyes on it than at sun-up. A glowing, orange sun… the crashing waves of Bondi… salty old sea dogs splish-splashing in the oceanside pool… stunning.

Read more
Prince Alfred Park Pool
Photograph: Supplied

6. Prince Alfred Park Pool

  • Sport and fitness
  • Surry Hills

OK, so you're wondering whether the chlorine has seeped into our brains, what with us recommending a place with no views of the horizon and one that's walled in by grass mounds… But a gorgeous view does not always a perfect sunrise make. Whether catching the sunrise through water-dappled goggles as you backstroke up the pool or seeing it peer over the grass from a seat at the café, this is some idyllic morningness right here.

Read more
The best places to see the sunset in Sydney

Leichhardt Park

1. Leichhardt Park

  • Things to do
  • Lilyfield

This park on the shore of Iron Cove solves the problem of "how do you see a decent sunset over the water in the east?" with a little visual trickery. Look straight across the cove to Drummoyne and that sun setting behind the suburb in the west will look as if its melting into the water.

Read more
Henry Deane
Photograph: John Puah

2. Henry Deane

  • Bars
  • Millers Point

You take the elevator up from the heart of the recently refurbed pub downstairs, but drinking at altitude is a popular pastime in this city so there might be a wait list. Although they’ve named the bar Henry Deane, after the engineer and architect who designed the hotel above the original Palisade pub up on Millers Point, there’s not a spirit level or drafting board in sight – it’s a high class joint – and perfect for watching the sun set. 

Read more
Opera Bar
Photograph: Anna Kucera

4. Opera Bar

  • Bars
  • Sydney

Beauty and convenience don’t always go hand in hand, but Opera Bar is a glam exception to the rule. It manages to be both one of the most enviably located bars in the city as well as its most advantageous spot for a pre-show drink. On the day you snag a seat facing the Harbour Bridge up on the raised promenade you should go buy a lottery ticket, because lady luck has smiled on you.

Read more
