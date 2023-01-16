Here are all the top places in and around town to catch the sun on its way up and on its way down

No matter where you are, or what you're doing in Sydney, it's guaranteed that if you look up at the right hour you'll (usually) be in for a bit of a treat. Whether it's the brilliant orange sunrises that come up every morning along our eastern seaboard, or the heart-meltingly beautiful pinks and magentas that bloom up over the West, every corner of the Emerald City has its own special moment wherever the sun is concerned.

Here, we have put together a list of all the best places, venues and locations you can get the very best look possible at Sydney's sunrises and sunsets.

You know what they say. They're never the same twice.