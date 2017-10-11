  • Blog
  • Bars & Pubs
0 Love It
Save it

Jennifer Hawkins now has her own pop-up tequila bar

By Jordan K Posted: Wednesday October 11 2017, 4:42pm

Jennifer Hawkins now has her own pop-up tequila bar
Photograph: Belinda Rolland

The Sesión Tequila Green Room has just popped up at the Star, shaking up custom made cocktails and dishing out fiery fish tacos. Sesión Tequila was founded by glamazon and toothpaste peddler Jennifer Hawkins and her hubby Jake Wall, and uses 100 per cent blue agave from Jalisco, Mexico. The spirit will serve as the backbone for the cocktail list, which includes a Mocha Negroni and the fruity Flora De Veran, with Sesión blanco, Aperol, watermelon, rosewater, hibiscus and lime. You can also knock back three different flavours of Margarita – fresh lime and agave, rosemary and grapefruit or pineapple and mint. Snack-wise you can enjoy pulled beef tostadas and flat head tacos with red cabbage slaw. 

The Sesión Tequila Green Room is located next to Cherry Bar at the Star, and is open Fri, Sat from 5.30pm-midnight. 

For more drinking hot spots, check out the 50 best bars in Sydney.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Jordan K 83 Posts

Jordan is the staff writer at Time Out Sydney. When she's not travelling or dancing, you will probably find her organising Spotify playlists or walking her golden retriever.

For any feedback or for more information email