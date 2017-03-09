Justin Bieber is hosting a pop-up merch shop in Sydney

We’ve seen our fair share of celebrity pop-ups in the past few years (ahem, Kanye). Now, pop superstar Justin Bieber wants in on the action.

In the country for a string of shows, the Biebs will be hosting a merch pop-up store at Sneakerboy on Temperance Lane next weekend. Running from Wednesday March 15 to Friday March 17, the sneaker retailer will sell tour merch from Bieber’s Purpose tour.

We’ll have to wait for exact product details but Sneakerboy’s Instagram has revealed there will be T-shirts, including one with JB’s face and another that just says ‘Staff’ ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. Items will be in-store only and are first come, first served.

Photograph: Sneakerboy

Doors open Wednesday 15th March at 9AM – get ready for lines.

Justin Bieber x Sneakerboy pop-up merch store

3 Temperance Lane, Sydney

