Melbourne's favourite souvlaki bar is opening in Newtown

In big news for Sydney's Greek food scene, Melbourne's Jimmy Grants, a casual souvlaki bar run by MasterChef judge George Calombaris is set to open in Sydney next month, with their first shop opening in Newtown, and another three to follow.

Jimmy Grant's (rhyming slang for immigrants) has won a lot of fans in Melbourne (so much so that they scored a People's Choice Award in last year's Time Out Melbourne Food Awards) with their souvas packed with meat and hot chips inside a soft wrap bread. The Sydney editions will feature the Mr Papadopoulos, a slow roasted lamb souva with mustard aioli, chips, onions and parsley, and we are crossing our fingers that the huge steamed dim sims and the five-dollar ouzo will also make the migration north. We certainly won't be complaining of another round of good quality cheap eats for the Inner West.

We're still waiting on word of the exact address. Stay tuned.

