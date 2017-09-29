Movies in bed are coming to the Entertainment Quarter

Heads up, movie fans who are also fans of, well, not getting out of bed.

Perhaps you've heard of Mov'in Bed Cinema – Parramatta Park's outdoor cinema sensation that has had two successful seasons and been exhibit A in the case for Parramatta Is Kind Of Cool Now. Well, it's coming to the big smoke for the first time from October 27 – specifically, the Showring at the Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park.

The concept is this: you and one (or two) of your most intimate pals get to snuggle up on a big inflatable mattress, drink wine and watch a film from one of the best curated selections of any outdoor cinema in the country. This season they're promising award-winning international films from the recent past (Good Bye Lenin, City of God), unmissable movies of this year (Dunkirk, Wonder Woman), Disney classics (Cinderella, Peter Pan, Toy Story), Japanese animation (The Last Naruto Movie, My Neighbour Totoro) and best of all, horror movie nights (It, The Shining).

Just when we thought the idea couldn't get any more fun, there's this: you can also opt to Dine in Bed. The Mov’in Bed team will be partnering with Fratelli Fresh, Bavarian Beer Café and Burger Project so you can order food delivered straight to your bed.

The season kicks of with the classic Muriel's Wedding, and tickets to all movies are on sale now. Count us in – and hey, don't hog the covers.

Watch a movie in Sydney tonight.