Pick up a fancy dress outfit for $5 this weekend

By Emma Joyce Posted: Wednesday March 15 2017, 2:30pm

Photograph: Mitch Lui

Cancel that second coffee order – those gold coins could get you something far fancier, like say tap shoes or a rainbow coloured wig. This weekend the Surry Hills costume shop Snog the Frog is having an ex-hire costume clearance and they’re selling off Star Wars masks, fluoro tutus and curly clown wigs. It’s a cash only sale with items up for grabs from $5-$10.

Face masks at Snog the Frog

Photograph: Mitch Lui

 

 

 


Look for the garage door at 10 Hart Street, Surry Hills, on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19 from 10am-5pm. They have a ludicrous collection of celebrity masks, but their celebrity and character costumes are what they’re best known for. Costume hire usually costs around $70, so you’ll be saving a buck.

The staff are really friendly and helpful so they can turn you into pretty much whoever you want to be in seconds – from Where’s Waldo to a giant bottle of rum. Whatever floats your boat. 

