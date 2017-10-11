Pick up an Opera Australia costume for $2

We’re only three weeks away from Halloween, do you have a costume ready? Well now you’ve no excuse for missing that fancy dress party because Opera Australia is having a clear out of its ‘dead stock’ (we kid you not) and they’re flogging blood-splattered costumes, shiny suits of armour and battle-torn military coats for pocket money.

Head to their props warehouse in Alexandria on October 21-22 and take your pick from their period costumes, wigs and hats. There’ll be more than 2,000 items on sale, from regular jeans and colourful T-shirts to 1960s and ’80s style dresses, and even handcrafted costumes from productions like Othello.



Prices start at $2 and they say "everything must go". There’ll be no option to try before you buy, or any refunds given, but they do accept cash and plastic.



Opera Australia’s Costume Clearance Sale is from 10am-4pm on Oct 21-22. 66 Euston Rd, Alexandria 2015.

