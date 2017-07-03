See the Sydney premiere of Top of the Lake and meet director Jane Campion

Fans of Top of the Lake will know the second second series of Jane Campion’s crime thriller was filmed here in Sydney, and so to celebrate the new installment of the TV show Sydney Opera House is hosting the premiere screening of the first two episodes – alongside a Q&A with the writer and director.

Top of the Lake: China Girl had its global premiere at Cannes in May – it’s one of only two television series to ever premiere at the film festival. This time around, detective Robin Griffin (Elisabeth Moss) returns to Sydney where she finds herself investigating the death of a girl at Bondi Beach. The show features Game of Thrones actor Gwendoline Christie, who was spotted around Sydney during production, as well as Nicole Kidman, David Dencik, Alice Englert and Ewen Leslie.



The screening on Tuesday August 1 will be followed by an exclusive Q&A session with Jane Campion, director Ariel Kleiman and co-writer Gerard Lee. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Friday July 7.

