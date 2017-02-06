Six reasons why Laneway Festival should pat itself on the back this year

Whether you missed out on Saturday's festivities, or just want to relieve the fun, here's the lowdown on the 2017 edition of Laneway Festival.

1. Local legends made just as much of an impression as international heavyweights

When you're feeling a little down about the political climate of our country, go and see Tame Impala and they will make everything better. Kevin Parker and co closed out the Park Stage with their dream pop ballads, which are even better when played live and loud, with added confetti. And Jagwar Ma are just so damn groovy. And Julia Jacklin is an angel. And Sampa the Great is so cool. And Tash Sultana is a one-woman powerhouse. And we can't wait until we see DD Dumbo again. And Dune Rats are just off chops in the best way possible.

2. Nick Murphy is as good live as he was when he was Chet Faker

The bearded crooner still played his Chet Faker material, alongside new tracks and his funky disco-tinged Marcus Marr collabs. 'Talk is Cheap' still goes down a treat with some seriously passionate singalongs from the crowd to bolster its charm.

3. A.B. Original were equal parts political and entertaining

Indigenous rappers Briggs and Trials have been steadily rocking the foundations of Australia’s hip hop scene with political releases like ‘January 26’ and ‘2 Black 2 Strong’ and their performance at Laneway was just as powerful and joyous as their recent record, 'Reclaim Australia'. They got the crowd going with guest appearances by Thelma Plum and Nooky (from Briggs' Bad Apples label). But the most memorable moment was when men in body paint and traditional ceremonial dress came on stage to dance to 'January 26' and everyone sang "You can call it what you want but it just don't mean a thing."

Photography: Tim da-Rin

4. We had to hold ourselves back from getting carried away with the non-musical festival additions

Whether you wanted to dig into a Marys Burger, stock up on vinyl from Red Eye or perspex earrings from Haus of Dizzy, get glittered or walk among large-scale outdoor art installations, there was plenty to keep you entertained besides the music.

5. The expertly curated Future Classic stage was a pocket of fun, as always

The genre-dodging, big-on-fun and high-on-vibes stage delivered yet again. Dancing alongside palm trees, under blue skies, among the historic sandstone walls of the Sydney College of the Arts, is always good way to reaffirm why you spent your hard earned dollars on a ticket to the festival. Mick Jenkins and Clams Casino were highlights alongside Sampa the Great and Roland Tings.

6. They know what they're doing and they do it well

While the festival's line-up may have become more skewed towards mainstream tastes, and your art school friend complains about there being too many drunk 18-year-olds, Laneway manages to turn out a good event every year because they know how to deliver a well-rounded and thoughtful festival experience. From little-to-no queues, to the festival's own emergency 1800 number (thanks Camp Cope), to ace sound and fun experiential additions that create an atmosphere that's both exciting and adventurous, Laneway continues to be a true highlight on the Sydney cultural calendar and will likely continue to be so for many years to come.

