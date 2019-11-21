Sydney summer festival guide

What is it? Similar to the name’s engagement of youthful vernacular, this festival has one of the poppiest, trappiest, SnapChattiest line-ups in the mix. FOMO boasts a single stage with an all-in party vibe sure to be heightened by the vast, swooping grounds of Parramatta Park. The pros are that you won’t miss a second of action as no acts clash and you will always have excellent sightlines. The cons are that you may have to stay put in the crowds without respite. It has turned attending a music festival into an act of endurance, but hey – that’s what your summer is for.

Go if you like: Seeing massive hip hop and electronic music acts surrounded by thousands of your fellow youths.

The line-up: Fans who missed out on tix to her Opera House gig can still bow down to Lizzo, the queen of flute-twerking, at this all-in party. She's joined in the headliner position by the self-titled ‘hardest working boyband in show business’, Brockhampton.