Sydney summer festival guide
Stay hydrated and crowd surf through our picks of the best music festivals for a rager in Sydney this summer
The season for outdoor celebration with a sick soundtrack is upon us. Our city heaves with music-loving throngs as fans make pilgrimages to temporary party pockets throughout Sydney and beyond in summer. There's plenty to love, from line-ups that champion the new and local, like the DIY-loving Nag Nag Nag and Campbelltown's Out of Bounds festival, to sparkly New Year's Eve blowouts and EDM spectaculars. So fire up your group message and get tickets for the whole gang, because here's everything you need to know about music festival season.
Before you head off in a Native American headdress, check-in with our guide on how to not be a dickhead at music festivals. Or, if you're staying put over summer but want a rager quick-fix, peruse our best clubs, queer-friendly parties, and retro dancefloor guides for a guaranteed good time.
Music festivals around Sydney
FOMO Festival
What is it? Similar to the name’s engagement of youthful vernacular, this festival has one of the poppiest, trappiest, SnapChattiest line-ups in the mix. FOMO boasts a single stage with an all-in party vibe sure to be heightened by the vast, swooping grounds of Parramatta Park. The pros are that you won’t miss a second of action as no acts clash and you will always have excellent sightlines. The cons are that you may have to stay put in the crowds without respite. It has turned attending a music festival into an act of endurance, but hey – that’s what your summer is for.
Go if you like: Seeing massive hip hop and electronic music acts surrounded by thousands of your fellow youths.
The line-up: Fans who missed out on tix to her Opera House gig can still bow down to Lizzo, the queen of flute-twerking, at this all-in party. She's joined in the headliner position by the self-titled ‘hardest working boyband in show business’, Brockhampton.
Out of Bounds
What is it? This fresh baby festival is having its first outing this summer, and it's going to be a right Aussie ripper. Out of Bounds will champion Australian rock, indie-pop and hip hop, making a new home for this fun mixture of sarcasm, political discourse and love laments in musical form in Campbelltown. It's a hyper-local party, and the venue of Campbelltown Athletics Centre is sure to amplify the home-grown nostalgia.
Go if you like: Heavy Aussie acents rapping and crooning about bus rides, groceries and big ideas.
The line-up: Powerful lady-led acts are at the fore, like Brisbane punk veterans Waax, who'll be roaring out hardcore rage-reducing hits like ‘Labrador’ and ‘I For an Eye’, as well as dreamy R'n'B singer, Mallrat. They’re joined by jangly guitar expert Alex the Astronaut, synthy pop creator Graace, and Sydney-based DJ Lex Deluxe. Satirical Aussie hip-hop pro Illy and Triple J’s favourite moody rock boys, the Reubens, will also add to this fresh fest.
NYE in the Park
What is it? A massive New Year’s Eve party for those wanting to stay relatively inner-city without going full-fledged CBD. You’ve probably spent many a summer arvo and evening at Victoria Park in Camperdown, but now you can luxuriate on the green with food trucks, booze and some of Australia’s biggest party starters. As far as full-blown music festivals go this one seems pretty laid back; it’s like a picnic in the park that winds up into one big grassy dancefloor with a special fireworks crescendo. If you’re an electronic party music fan, this is the New Year’s Eve party for you.
Go if you like: Seeing biggish acts live in a low-stress outdoor party as you count down to the new year.
The line-up: Blue Mountains hip-hop and electro duo Hermitude are the big'uns this year, plus US party DJ Girl Talk (who is not a girl, but instead a man named Gregg Michael Gillis), and dance music marvels Sneaky Sound System (you better believe it). They’ll be joined by dreamy disco-pop singer Owl Eyes, emerging indie pop warbler Graace, and cinematic soundscape creators, Safia.
Laneway Festival
What is it? Laneway has been championing indie music since its first outing in an actual Melbourne lane in 2005. The festival has always supported music alternative to the big-time mainstream in unusual venues. This year they're mixing things up venue-wise and sadly abandoning the natural amphitheatre and sandstone-rimmed courtyards of Callan Park for the larger event space at the Domain. We're a little heartbroken, but their achingly cool and infectiously catchy performers will still lure us to the summer party.
Go if you like: Jangly guitars, women to and at the front, unconventional hip hop, and delightful discoveries from all corners of eccentric contemporary pop.
The line-up: This year the throne is reserved for the pop-dominating Charli XCX and British indie-rock quartet, the 1975. We excited to hear the melodic accent of Stella Donnelly ring out across the stage, as well as fantastic neo-soul tunes by Papua New Guinea-born singer, Kaiit. Aussie festival institutions King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will also make an appearance.
Nag Nag Nag
What is it? An Inner West festival that showcases the best of Australia’s underground music streams, Nag Nag Nag brings together artists who represent the idiosyncratic shadows of genres. It’s essentially the opposite of an arena spectacular; the festival takes over the Marrickville Bowling Club for two days of cheap schooners and the kind of lock-out defying bands who play live gigs every week in alternative venues. Uninterested in making the airwaves or the ARIAs but passionate about the guttural swells of live experience, the artists on the line-up explore the fringes of techno, punk, pub rock, disco and metal. Stomp on the sports club carpet, play a round of pool, or bum a durry on the bowling green, this is a festival for those who aren’t fans of festivals.
Go if you like: Finding independent oddities and paying less than $7 for a beer.
The Line-up: Hear the sweet synthy melodies of Greta Now, base-heavy heartfelt rock by Circus Variety Act and punk anthems from Basic Human. There'll also be a large Victorian contingent riding in on Nag Nag Nag's soundwave, including punk-rockers Constant Mongrel and the electro-tinged, joyful post-punk group Primo!.
Electric Gardens Festival
What is it? This imassive celebration of everything EDM, dance, and techno has left the January 26 holiday behind for an end-of-summer party. Throbbing all over the Centennial Parklands, thousands of electronic music fans will rave with some of the world’s biggest names in old and new club music. Shirking the folksy proclivities of their peers, Electric Gardens is an explosive mass of confetti cannons, trippy projections, rugby league-style bursts of fire, and strobing light shows with barely a guitar in sight. Born from a backyard rave thrown by two Aussie backpackers in London, this festival is now an alfresco megabeast.
Go if you like: Untz untz untz – but live.
The line-up: If you’re a fan of 2000s R’n’B, you’re sure to know all the weekday activities listed in Craig David's ‘7 Days’. But it’s his popular (and occassionally despised) party show, Ts5, that David will be blasting across the Parklands this summer. The UK star will be joined by club, radio and festival sound leader DJ EZ, Aussie electro duo What So Not, mesmerising South African-Swiss DJ Nora En Pure, as well as her darker, bass-driven DJ and producer counterpart, Ann Clue.
Ultra Australia
What is it? A summer festival that, like its buzzing party-focused audience, is a little late to the seasonal scene (a week late to be precise, but we'll let 'em have it). This techno and house-heavy festival has made appearances across the globe, and is again setting up in Sydney in the grand amphitheatre surrounds of Parramatta Park. It’s known for hypnotic visual displays and the kind of untz, untz, untz atmosphere that’ll keep you entranced on the main stage as well as something they’re calling the Resistance Stage. Resist the urge to simply sway to the beat and make this the year you bust out your best festival dance moves among the sonically zombified crowd.
Go if you like: Having all your senses engaged when you're being musically mesmerised.
The line-up: It has a decidedly international theme. You’ll hear tracks from France’s biggest tech DJ export, DJ Snake (think ‘Taki Taki’ with Selena Gomez and ‘Lean On’ with Major Lazor), Sweedish spinner Eric Prydz, Grammy Award-winning Russian producer Zedd, Dutch DJ Afrojack and Italy’s Deborah De Luca.
Travel further for the festival fix
Festival of the Sun
The state’s longest-running BYO festival is still kicking. Port Macquarie’s Festival of the Sun is back in 2019 with a stacked line-up of the biggest names in the Aussie music scene. It features Perth rockers Methyl Ethel, Indigenous hip-hop royalty in the form of rapper, comedian, record label owner and activist Briggs, and the "fresh new prince" of Arnhem Land Baker Boy, along with indie darlings Julia Jacklin, Tired Lion and many more fab artists.
MONA FOMA
Hobart's going to give Sydney Festival a run for its money come January, as it's taken over by over 200 artists for the Museum of Old and New Art's annual arts and music festival, MONA FOMA aka MOFO. Be party of the Tassie music party with big acts like Paul Kelly, Amanda Palmer, Flying Lotus and more unusual artists from across the musical spectrum and around the globe visiting Hobart from January 11-20.
