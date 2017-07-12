Sydney Botanic Garden is selling off thousands of plants for a gold coin

The Calyx in the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney is getting ready to sell of 18,000 pot plants from their winter floral display, All About Flowers. The colourful display includes moth orchids, begonias, hydrangeas and garvinea – and they’re up for sale from $1-$10 on Saturday August 5. The sale will run from 8am to noon (or until all the plants are sold out).



All monies raised from the sale will go towards the Foundation and Friends of the Botanic Gardens, who support horticulture, conservation, scientific research and education programs for the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, the Australian Botanic Garden Mount Annan and the Blue Mountains Botanic Garden Mount Tomah.

All the plants are potted and will be ready to take home at the sale. It’s advised to bring cash and to check the Facebook page for updates on the day. If you haven’t see the vibrant All About Flowers display, it’s still open to the public until August 5. There’ll be a new floral display installed in mid-September.

