Time Out says

Who knew there’s a secret garden (with lakes and wallabies) that’s bigger than NYC’s Central Park right here in Sydney?

Everyone loves Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden, which sits by our sparkling Sydney Harbour in the centre of the city – but did you know Australia’s biggest botanic garden (also in Sydney) is just under an hour’s drive from the CBD? The Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan is just 60 kilometres from the middle of Sydney city. It’s part of Camden Council and Campbelltown City Council.

This huge botanic gardens takes up a huge 416 hectares, which makes it bigger than Central Park in NYC. Who knew?!

The Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan is one of the most important conservation sites in NSW, and it’s free to visit.

You can see native flora and fauna from across Australia, as well as lawns, lakes and landscaped gardens.

Want to know more about the Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan, how to get there, and what activities you can do when you're there? Get all your FAQs answered over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.





🌿 Want more public gardens you can visit in and around Sydney? Click here for our guide to the best.

🤐 Here are 7 beautiful hidden places in Sydney that you probably don't know exist.

🍷 Prefer indoor activities? These are our favourite hidden bars in Sydney.