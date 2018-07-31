The best things to do in Sydney this August
Go on a tasting tour of new activities, challenges and big events in August
It’s time to tick off some major goals in your Sydney social calendar this month. There’s more than 200 talks, workshops and activities during the Sydney Science Festival and classic theatrical experiences at the Shakespearean Pop-up Globe. We hope you’ve prepared for the City2Surf, but we certainly won’t judge if you're more dedicated to the booze and carbs at the Italian Wine and Food Festival.
You can ride out the rest of the chilly season with evenings spent in a pub keeping your mind keen with these tried and tested trivia nights. Or, emerge from your winter bubble and get out onto the water with a paddle at these top kayaking spots in Sydney.
August's biggest events
Sydney Science Festival
Now in its fourth year, Sydney Science Festival is back in August with 13 days of talks, experiments, exhibitions and free events across the city’s museums, galleries, universities, and research institutions.
City2Surf
It's the big one on the run calendar. Whether you’re a serious runner, jogger, walker, pusher or want to join in for the first time, don’t miss your chance to cry on the way up Heartbreak Hill. There are 80,000 participants each year and entries for Sydney’s biggest fun run are open now.
Time Out Food Awards
Forks at the ready, Sydney: the Time Out Food Awards are returning. Join us at 12-Micron on Monday August 27 as we toast the city’s best restaurants, top chefs and rising stars of the food scene. Expect delicious drinks and canapés, sweet tunes and all the suspense of the awards, as we give back to those venues that make feasting in Sydney superb.
Good Robot / Bad Robot
It’s the premise of every second sci-fi film: in a dystopian future, simple organic beings struggle with the existential crisis of defining and controlling the innate human qualities and supposed sentience of their artificial creations. I think, therefore I am. This concept and the potential societal impacts of artificial intelligence (AI) will be the topics under the microscope at the Sydney Opera House this August.
Balmoral Wine and Food Fair
The gourmet chefs and wine connoisseurs behind the the Mudgee Wine and Food Festival will bring a taste of the country to Sydney’s shores for the Balmoral Wine and Food Fair. Balmoral Beach will be transformed into a mini Mudgee, with fine drops from the region's famed wineries and tasty snacks from their accomplished purveyors of cheese, honeyed desserts and more.
Courtney Barnett
Indie-rock musician Courtney Barnett is headlining a Concert Hall show this winter, four years after joining Billy Bragg on the same stage as his support act. You can expect to hear tracks from her second album Tell Me How You Really Feel, like her latest single ‘City Looks Pretty’ – but also her signature witty lyrics from the critically-acclaimed debut record Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit.
Italian Wine and Food Festival
Celebrate all the tastiest drops coming out of Italy and the country's best snacks. Masterclasses and workshops sell out quickly so if you want to really get into the educational elements of the festival it pays to book early. Otherwise standard entry gets you a tasting glass that you can give a serious work out as you make your way through stalls dedicated to regions and grape varieties, with pitstops for mozzarella, prosciutto, pizza and more.
Sydney Dog Lovers Show
If you squeal with every new puppy sighting and talk to dogs before their owners, you belong at the Sydney Dog Lovers Show. For prounds owners of an athletic pooch, this year’s sport-themed show is time for your canine to shine. Talented dogs will make a run at four-legged sports including discus, dog soccer, mini dog hurdles and dog basketball, as well as aquatic competitions in water-based leaping and retrieving.
The Almighty Sometimes
Young Australian playwright Kendall Feaver picked up a prestigious European playwriting award for this story charting the relationship between a mother, Renee, and her mentally ill daughter Anna. Anna, now aged 20, wants to try coming off her pills and prescriptions, to find out where her illness ends and her identity begins. Meanwhile, Renee is determined protect her child from what anguished mental demons might be released when the pills stop.
Eat Your Heart Out Liverpool
Liverpool will welcome this second street celebration of music, art and food. Railway Street will be coloured with public art, carnival games, and stalls of designer and handmade goods presented by the Westies Markets. Local businesses along the strip will become part of the festivities, beside more of Liverpool’s favourite eateries in food truck form, and a curated music and performance program of local and international acts.
Round She Goes Fashion Market
There’s a mix of vintage and modern clothing and accessories, as well as handmade jewellery and funky trinkets. You’ll find high-end designers like Ferragamo and Carla Zampatti, as well as good quality high street styles from Gorman and Sass & Bide among the 60 or so stalls packed into Marrickville Town Hall. It’s $2 entry at the door.
The Harp in the South
Ruth Park's all-Australian epic has been adapted for the screen multiple times before, but now Sydney Theatre Company is bringing the story of the Darcy family to life on stage. There's a lot of story to get through across three novels, so adaptor Kate Mulvany has split her adaptation into two parts that you can watch in consecutive nights or across one day (with a dinner break in the middle)
Sydney Tea Festival
Black, green, boozy or iced – there are many ways to enjoy the flavours derived from the camellia sinensis plant and Sydney’s gathering of artisan tea makers are here for all of them. Sydney Tea Festival brings together 70 stallholders at Carriageworks for a day of markets, talks and masterclasses in tea and tisane. For $16.50, you can wander the stalls and taste rare tea varieties or chill out in the Brew Lounge.
Queens of The Stone Age
Led by founding member Joshua Homme, the Grammy-nominated California band has earned its stripes with radio favourites ‘Head Like A Haunted House’ and ‘The Way You Used To Do’. These rock’n’roll masters will be returning to Australia in August and September for their Villains world tour. Sydney’s Hordern Pavillion will host one of seven performances blasted across major concert halls around the country. The gang will be joined on stage with local jungle-rock-blues performer C.W. Stoneking.
Celia Pacquola: All Talk
Australian comedian, actress and writter Celia Pacquola will return to her stand-up roots for a roof-raising Sydney season of All Talk. It's not for the comedically faint hearted – que references to anal hair removal, alcoholism, depression and debauchery – but this five star performance is sure to resonate with you thicker skinned larrikins.
Horror
Jakop Ahlbom's critically acclaimed Horror is like a scary movie unfolding before your eyes, with no screens separating you from the terrifying action. Part circus, part mime, part dance, part theatre, all terrifying, Horror uses all the cinematic tropes that scary movie fans love, but by putting them on stage reifies the experience more than any movie ever could. It'll bring those movie magic scares to the Sydney Opera House for it's first showing in Australia.
Between Suns
Cement Fondu is one of Sydney's newest galleries, having only opened in March this year. Its next exhibition looks at the relationship between personal narratives and migrant communities and features video and installation works from five artists: James Nguyen, Khaled Sabsabi, Mona Ibrahim, Phaptawan Suwannakudt and Shivanjani Lal. The exhibition is showing alongside the Refugee Art Project.
Cannery Markets
The Cannery Rosebery will invite food vendors, craft creators, purveyors of fashion and boutique stall holders selling homewares, gifts and art to its cool warehouse this winter. They’ll be joined by a host of live musicians and a silent disco set-up for kids, as well as the regular company of cafés and restaurants within the precinct.
The Misanthrope
Bell Shakespeare has had a lot of success in recent years with Justin Fleming's adaptations of Molière's classics, which drag his plays into the 21st century by turning contemporary Australian English into rhyming verse. This new production is set in the music industry on the day of a music video shoot and stars Danielle Cormack as the titular misanthrope, a role traditionally played by a man.
Cosmo's Midnight
They’ve been touring regional Australia for Groovin the Moo, now Cosmo’s Midnight will embark on a new tour premiering their brand-new live performance. They’ll top-and-tail it with two shows in Sydney at the Metro Theatre, introducing their highly anticipated album, What Comes Next. They’re really throwing it right back, with cute scenes from the from Cosmo and Patrick's childhood.
Le Dernier Appel (The Last Cry)
First Nation, immigrant and settler descent dancers from Australia and New Caledonia come together in a new work by Indigenous dance company Marrugeku that explores the impact and aftermath of decolonisation across the Asia Pacific. It asks what should remain and what should be discarded when countries unshackle themselves from their colonial pasts. It will tour to New Caledonia after its season at Carriageworks.
Calamity Jane
It was near impossible to get a ticket to the Hayes Theatre production of Calamity Jane. Thankfully Belvoir is bringing the show back. Originally a movie musical vehicle for Doris Day in 1953, it’s a sweet little Western about a woman who learns to become more of a “lady” so she can be happy in love. Luckily, Richard Carroll's new production is instead a quick-fire, self-aware, fourth-wall-breaking beast.
Jersey Boys
Last in Sydney in 2010, Broadway smash Jersey Boys is back in 2018 with an Australian cast led by Bernard Angel, Cameron MacDonald, Thomas McGuane and Glaston Toft. It's a loving recreation of the beginnings of the band, their hits, their behind-the-scenes antics and bitter rivalries that traces the story of four boys from New Jersey through their struggle for recognition, underworld entanglements and exponential rise to stardom.
Human non Human
This intriguing exhibition explores humanity’s core motivations and influences, and asks what we might become in the future. Hosted by the Powerhouse Museum, Human non Human will use architecture, design, robotics, biotechnology, chemistry, organic matter, film and performance across four installation works. These will represent society’s evolution and potential for adaptation across four integral aspects of life: food, work, sex and belief.
Celebration in my Neighbourhood
This one-day festival in Auburn will reflect the many cultures that contribute to the rich social tapestry of the area, and will tell the stories of those who have became part of the community as refugees or after seeking asylum in Australia. The day will include workshops in creating Afghan tapestries and kites, Rangoli design artwork, and multicultural mural painting and toy-making. There'll also be diverse market stalls and food offerings.
Mojo Juju: Native Tongue
[Sponsored] Singer-songwriter, guitarist and storyteller Mojo Ruiz de Luzuriaga will share her life with the audience in the intimate, stripped back performance Native Tongue: an evening of emotionally raw songs and storytelling. Over the course of an hour, guests will discover how Mojo Juju’s Indigenous Australian and Filipino ancestry, as well as her other personal experiences, have shaped the artist she is today.
Laka
At the centre of Laka, an exhibition that uses sound, video installation and virtual reality, is a feature-length film telling the story of Lily, a Yolngu woman from the Northern Territory, and her husband Siddhartha, a Sri Lankan Australian. The pair are preparing for the birth of their first child when they reach a crossroad and Lily has to make a decision between her family and country.
The Comedy of Errors
Of all Shakespeare's comedies, The Comedy of Errors is probably the most straight-forwardly funny, and should fit perfectly into the intimate Pop-up Globe. The plot touches on some serious themes of displacement and immigration, but it's driven by slapstick, puns and wordplay, following two sets of twins who were separated at birth. The play will be performed by the Pop-up Globe's Southampton's Company.
Cityscapes Masterclass at Sydney Tower
As the sun rises in the wee hours, giving everything a rosy hue, photographers take advantage of the perfect natural light. If you want to learn how the pros capture glowing city scenes at this winning morning hour, book in for the Cityscapes Masterclass at Sydney Tower. You’ll need a basic understanding of digital SLR cameras (and you’ll have to bring yours along) on this two hour high-rise photography adventure.
reminiSCENT
Featuring the work of 14 contemporary artists, reminiSCENT uses scent to create multisensory experiences. There's plenty you can see, but the focus is firmly on the smells that actually enter your nose and settle on the olfactory receptors inside your body. Some of the scents you'll encounter at will be pleasant whereas others might be a bit confronting.
Daniel Buren
Daniel Buren is one of France's leading contemporary artists and has exhibited work at an astonishing ten Venice Biennales. He's best known for his site-specific stripe installations, and there'll be glimpses of those stripes (which have featured in his artworks since the 1960s), in the mammoth installation he's bringing to Carriageworks. 'Like Child's Play' features 100 oversized children's wooden block toys arranged into a colourful cityscape.
Split
[Sponsored] Two women dance on stage inside an increasingly small space. One is clothed, the other naked, both moving in perfect sync with the other. This is Split, a fascinating work of contemporary dance by fearless Australian choreographer Lucy Guerin. After a successful run in 2017 Split is returning to the stage to awe audiences with its stark but beautiful portrayal of power, vulnerability and synchronicity.
KOFFIA Korean Film Festival in Australia
Lots of cathartic crying, attractive stars and supernatural suspense: Korean cinema doesn't muck around when it comes to what's fun in movies, and the annual Korean Film Festival in Australia is always a highlight of the cinema year. The KOFFIA is run by the Korean Culture Centre Australia. The 2018 film festival will be the ninth, with 22 feature films to be screened (all with English subtitles).
A Taste of Honey
A Taste of Honey caused a stir with its portrayal of single motherhood, interracial relationships and teen pregnancy when it debuted in 1958. It follows pregnant teenager Jo, left alone after her African boyfriend returns to sea. When Jo meets arts student Geoff, who has been kicked out of his rented room for being gay, the pair form a solid if unconventional family – until Jo’s mother comes crashing back into her life again.
Urban Decay: Joshua Smith
In his first solo exhibition, Joshua Smith takes cities at their most honest – falling apart, covered in unfashionable graffiti –and creates aesthetically intriguing miniature models of buildings and shopfronts, complete with overflowing dumpsters and colourful signage. The streetscapes on show at the Australian Design Centre include some recognisable Sydney structures that aren’t the focal point for most postcards or ad campaigns.
Stargazing at Rouse Hill House and Farm
This family-friendly evening of astronomy will offer visitors fresh insights about the constellations with expert talks, telescope viewings and candlelight classes. Leading the discussions will be astrophysicist and Wiradjuri woman Kirsten Banks, who will share Indigenous insights about the constellations. The night’s exploration will run to an astronomy-themed soundtrack and will also offer a class all about the real star of the sky, the Moon.
Torch Song Trilogy
Harvey Fierstein’s collection of three plays chronicling a Jewish New York drag queen’s quest for love, respect and a better life is a touchstone in queer theatre. This production, directed by Stephen Collyer, has assembled one of the best young casts in Sydney musical theatre, including Simon Corfield (Packed to the Rafters), Tim Draxl (A Place to Call Home), Stephen Madsen and Hilary Cole (Muriel’s Wedding The Musical), Kate Raison and Imraan Daniels and Phil Scott.
Gluten Free Expo
If you’ve been deprived the joy of crusty bread rolls or freshly fried doughnuts due to coeliac disease or a more mildly affected stomach, head to the Gluten Free Expo. Satisfy all your cravings at around 50 food stalls serving up rare gluten free items like meat pies, sausage rolls, pastas, granola, doughnuts and beer. Now running over two wheatless days, the expo will also host cooking demonstrations and useful talks led by dieticians and doctors.
Touch Sensitive
One-man act Touch Sensitive is treating Sydney fans to two free nights of his bass heavy house beats and addictively danceable hooks in August. The producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist is teaming up with the Corona Sunsets series for live performances at the Coogee Bay Hotel and the Sheaf in Double Bay as part of a nationwide tour.
A Midsummer Night's Dream
The open-air environment at Pop-up Gobe will perfectly suit Shakespeare's rambling romp A Midsummer Night's Dream, which follows two pairs of lovers as they become lost in the woods on a particularly magical evening. This production is performed by an all-male cast and draws in elements of Māori culture.
Madonna's 60th Birthday Party
Madonna turns sixty on the 16th of August, which is a Thursday sure, but a Saturday is a far better night to get into the groove to celebrate. The travelling Madonna Tribute Baris setting up shop on Oxford street for one night only so you can dance...for inspiration on a weekend night without feeling borderline hung on a working weekday.
German Christmas Markets
This year’s twilight markets will feature a giant snow globe, which crowds can explore before walking in the traditional lantern-lit parade around the grounds. A well-tended bonfire will keep market-goers warm while they devour hearty German fare before the sticky mess of marshmallow roasting begins. There'll be face painting, puppet shows and magician performances for the kids and Glühwein (German mulled wine) for the grown-ups.
Matt Okine: The Hat Game
[Sponsored] Over two nights Okine will be performing an encore of his rip-roaringly good stand-up show at Sydney's Comedy Store. Over the course of the hour-long show Okine tackles everything from call-out culture, misogyny and sexism to white privilege, being woke and the internet in its infinite entirety.
King of Pigs
Penned by Steve Rodgers and directed by Blazey Best, King of Pigs has been developing for several years. At the centre of the play is one woman, played by Ella Scott Lynch, in different relationships with four men. Each relationship has some kind of abusive element. The cast also includes Christian Byers, Ashley Hawkes, Mick Bani and Kire Tosevski.
Spacemakers and roomshakers: installations from the collection
If you’ve ever walked the halls of the Art Gallery of NSW and smelt cumin, turmeric, paprika and cloves wafting towards you, you’ll be familiar with Ernesto Neto’s huge stalactite-like art installation 'Just like drops in time, nothing'. Neto’s creation, alongside those by seven other contemporary installation artists, is on show as part of Spacemakers and Roomshakers, which brings together works that create an immersive experience.
Taste of the Beaches
Prepare for a long lunch at Winnererremy Bay, where Taste of the Beaches is setting up a boutique festival of food, wine and beer. It’ll feature some of North Sydney’s favourites like the beloved Hot Dog Man, Harvest Store and Kitchen, and the Little Viet Kitchen. Local brewers will make an appearance, but those seeking a liquid lunch will be heading to the cellar door experience with the Mudgee region wineries.
The Turk in Italy
Simon Phillips’ pastel-hued production of Rossini’s lesser-known comic opera was a hit when it premiered in 2014. With a distinctly Australian libretto, a deliciously retro set and costumes by Gabriela Tylesova, the story centres on the capricious young woman Fiorilla, who is dazzled by the arrival of a mysterious foreign visitor to her sleepy seaside town – much to the dismay of her husband and her lover.
Dr Karl in the West
Dr Karl Kruszelnicki's free talk for the Sydney Science Festival will make a grand attempt to cover a bit of everything, from his career and outrageously patterned shirts to sinkholes, online privacy, sexist air conditioning and that new book smell. Based on the his 2017 book Karl, the Universe and Everything, he’ll try to squish all the best facts into the one hour discussion.
Rev-ale-ation
What could be better than opera? Maybe opera with matching craft beer? And artisanal cheese? For one night in August, renowned opera singer Liane Keegan will lead a performance of some of opera's best-loved arias under the stained-glass windows of the Mosman Art Gallery. Better yet, the audience will receive a handpicked beer and cheese pairing for each song.
Anjelah Johnson
The former NFL cheerleader turned actor and comedian shot to stardom when her sketch about a Vietnamese nail salon worker went viral in 2007. She went on to create MADtv character Bon Qui Qui, a disgruntled fast food worker with attitude, and to front her own Netflix special, Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy. Now Johnson is headed to Australia with a Sydney performance set for August 18.
