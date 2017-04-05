Sydney Film Festival sneak peek: 28 movies plus 1 new venue have been revealed

Sydney Film Festival’s teaser announcement today revealed that a brand new venue will be added to the ten already familiar to festival goers. The Ritz Cinema in Randwick joins the fold, as did the Hayden Orpheum in Neutral Bay a few years back, meaning you can enjoy SFF screenings in Art Deco splendour on both sides of the Bridge.

A drive-in screening of the terrifyingly funny 1981 effort An American Werewolf in London is one of the just-announced highlights of the 2017 festival. There’s also a touching supernatural drama with Rooney Mara and Oscar winner Casey Affleck, A Ghost Story; a weird and erotic sci-fi movie from Mexico, The Untamed; and Oscar-nominated Swiss animation My Life as a Zucchini.

Documentaries announced cover topics including the life of Whitney Houston, civil rights in America, and a horror theme park in New Zealand. Time Out has selected our top 11 films not to miss.

The full program will be revealed on Wednesday May 10, when tickets will also go on sale.



As already announced, the nine previous winners of the Sydney Film Prize are getting an encore screening at Golden Age Cinema in the lead-up to the festival.

11 movies not to miss in Sydney Film Festival 2017.